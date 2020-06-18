Somyurek releases explosive text messages

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne's text messages have been released by Adem Somyurek. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Somyurek releases explosive text messages

By Benita Kolovos

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 05:47:50

The Victorian ALP scandal has pivoted back to the federal parliamentary party after explosive text messages written by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne were released.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and retired federal MPs Michael Danby, Alan Griffin and Sam Dastyari are subject to criticism in the text messages. 

The texts were reportedly released by disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek, after the backbencher agreed to cooperate with corruption investigators.

The Age has sighted private text messages in which Mr Bryne calls former colleague Sam Dastyari a “crooked, corrupt f***”, a female MP a “drunk” and an unnamed female Labor activist a “ratf***er”.

“Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours after I made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would assist with their corruption investigations into him. That speaks for itself,” Mr Byrne said in a statement to AAP. 

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes, which claimed the scalps of Mr Somyurek and two allies, involved secret recordings in Mr Byrne’s Melbourne electorate office in Cranbourne West.

There are fears his office could have been bugged.

The potential problem is more acute given Mr Byrne’s position on federal parliament’s powerful intelligence committee.

“In respect of the misinformation circulating, I want to make clear that I take the matters raised recently seriously and have been in touch with authorities to offer my full assistance,” Mr Byrne told AAP.

“I welcome investigations into corruption, which has no place in the party I love. 

“Because I do not want to cross over or impede any investigations that may be occurring, I’m unable to comment further at this point in time.”

Labor is expected to face more pressure over the issue with federal parliament sitting for the last time on Thursday before breaking for the long winter break.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has described the installation of a recording device with an MP’s office as a serious concern, and he has questioned why Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese had not questioned his backbencher about it.

Mr Albanese has said he had not spoken to Mr Byrne about the branch-stacking scandal, which is being investigated by Victoria Police and the state’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Under Victorian law, recording a conversation does not require the consent of the person being recorded, unlike some other states.

Latest news

politics

Somyurek releases explosive text messages

Text messages written by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne have reportedly been released by disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek as political payback.

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

Blood curdling screams and the sighting of a car that looked like the accused Claremont murderer's work vehicle are central to the Sarah Spiers case.

inquiry

Hazard reduction didn't always stop fires

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers says there are lessons to be learnt from the Black Summer fire season in the area of hazard reduction work.

politics

Corruption watchdog investigates Vic Labor

Victoria's corruption watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations of branch stacking within the state's Labor party.

politics

Experts examine potential virus treatment

One of Australia's top medical officials says reports of a possible coronavirus treatment don't negate the need to contain the disease.

news

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

Blood curdling screams and the sighting of a car that looked like the accused Claremont murderer's work vehicle are central to the Sarah Spiers case.

sport

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.