Somyurek releases explosive text messages

The Victorian ALP scandal has pivoted back to the federal parliamentary party after explosive text messages written by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne were released.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and retired federal MPs Michael Danby, Alan Griffin and Sam Dastyari are subject to criticism in the text messages.

The texts were reportedly released by disgraced party powerbroker Adem Somyurek, after the backbencher agreed to cooperate with corruption investigators.

The Age has sighted private text messages in which Mr Bryne calls former colleague Sam Dastyari a “crooked, corrupt f***”, a female MP a “drunk” and an unnamed female Labor activist a “ratf***er”.

“Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours after I made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would assist with their corruption investigations into him. That speaks for itself,” Mr Byrne said in a statement to AAP.

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes, which claimed the scalps of Mr Somyurek and two allies, involved secret recordings in Mr Byrne’s Melbourne electorate office in Cranbourne West.

There are fears his office could have been bugged.

The potential problem is more acute given Mr Byrne’s position on federal parliament’s powerful intelligence committee.

“In respect of the misinformation circulating, I want to make clear that I take the matters raised recently seriously and have been in touch with authorities to offer my full assistance,” Mr Byrne told AAP.

“I welcome investigations into corruption, which has no place in the party I love.

“Because I do not want to cross over or impede any investigations that may be occurring, I’m unable to comment further at this point in time.”

Labor is expected to face more pressure over the issue with federal parliament sitting for the last time on Thursday before breaking for the long winter break.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has described the installation of a recording device with an MP’s office as a serious concern, and he has questioned why Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese had not questioned his backbencher about it.

Mr Albanese has said he had not spoken to Mr Byrne about the branch-stacking scandal, which is being investigated by Victoria Police and the state’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Under Victorian law, recording a conversation does not require the consent of the person being recorded, unlike some other states.