Sonic expects flat earnings despite virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sonic Healthcare staff have been on the front lines testing COVID-19 samples. Image by AP PHOTO

earnings forecast

Sonic expects flat earnings despite virus

By Derek Rose

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 11:18:49

Global pathology company Sonic Healthcare says it expects to earn around the same as last year, as it bounces back from the impact of the pandemic.

The world’s third-largest laboratory medicine company had been forecasting earnings to grow six to eight per cent on FY19’s $1.075 billion, but withdrew that guidance on March 20 as the lockdowns began.

“The declines in base business revenues varied significantly by market, but early stabilisation of levels became evident in late April, followed by commencing recovery during May, at different rates in each market,” the Sydney-headquartered company said on Wednesday.

While its trading results in March and April were substantially below forecast, Sonic said its trading in May and early June have been better than expected.

Base revenues have recovered and its laboratories in Australia, the USA and Europe are also testing thousands of patients per day for Covid-19, Sonic said.

“Our leaders have shown great flexibility and have adapted rapidly to an entirely new operating environment,” Sonic chief executive Dr Colin Goldschmidt said.

He said that Sonic’s board of directors and senior management took a voluntary 50 per cent cut in remuneration in the early stage of the pandemic, “at a time of great uncertainty,” in solidarity with staff.

Sonic also minimised overtime hours, froze hiring and furloughed thousands of its 37,000 staff around the world, Dr Goldschmidt said.

Those staff have been progressively returning to work as patient volumes return to normal, he said.

At 1118 AEST, Sonic shares were up 3.5 per cent to $29.97.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

Australian rules football

NSW allow Vic NRL and AFL teams to play on

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's plea for citizens not to interact with Melburnians does not extend to the AFL or NRL, so long as they follow health protocols.

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

news

health

COVID-19 death in Victoria, 20 new cases

A man in his 80s has died from coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll from COVID-19 to 103, as the state records another 20 new infections.

sport

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.