Sonic’s healthy profit means higher payout

Sonic Healthcare’s overseas expansion has helped lift half year net profit by 14 per cent and shareholders will enjoy a higher dividend.

The profit of $254.4 million was helped by a 15 per cent rise in revenue to $3.3 billion for the six months to December 31.

Sonic acquired US anatomical pathology provider Aurora Diagnostics last year and chief executive Colin Goldschmidt said it performed well.

Sonic paid $750 million for Aurora, which has about 220 pathologists and 32 practices across the US.

Dr Goldschmidt said Sonic would continue to look for acquisitions, joint ventures and contract opportunities, particularly in European and US labs.

Europe is the biggest region for revenue and contributed 35 per cent ($1.1 billion) of the overall sum.

Shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 34 cents per share, of which 10.20 cents is franked.

The dividend is one cent higher than a year ago.

Sonic shares were trading lower by 0.25 per cent, or eight cents, at $31.37 at 1335 AEDT.