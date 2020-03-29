Discover Australian Associated Press

President Bolsonaro's slogan 'Brazil cannot stop' has angered governors trying to fight coronavirus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Sorry, some will die: Brazil’s Bolsonaro

By Pedro Fonseca and Marcelo Rochabrun

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 13:11:33

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has cast doubt on Sao Paulo’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends.

Bolsonaro’s accusations were the latest broadside in an ugly battle with Brazil’s governors, who have differed from the president’s view that protecting the economy takes priority over social distancing measures to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Following the advice of public health experts, the vast majority of the country’s 26 governors banned non-essential commercial activities and public services to contain the outbreak in their states.

“I’m sorry, some people will die, they will die, that’s life,” Bolsonaro said in a television interview on Friday night. “You can’t stop a car factory because of traffic deaths.”

Bolsonaro said that in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s economic powerhouse, the death toll seemed “too large.” Sao Paulo has the most cases and deaths so far of coronavirus in Brazil, at 1,223 cases and 68 deaths.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has slipped during the crisis, and many people across Brazil bang pots and pans in their windows nightly in protest at his handling of it.

In counterprotests on Friday, Bolsonaro supporters drove honking caravans through major cities to oppose the lockdowns, sharing social media videos with the #BrazilCannotStop hashtag. 

A government commissioned TV ad pushes the same message.

The slogan is similar to #MilanWillNotStop, which became popular in northern Italy in February. Italy went on to become a global epicentre of the outbreak, with more deaths than China.

The mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, has said he regrets sharing the hashtag.

