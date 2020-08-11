Discover Australian Associated Press

Source of NSW school virus cluster unclear

By AAP

August 11, 2020

NSW health authorities are working to trace the source of a COVID-19 cluster associated with an independent Catholic school in northwest Sydney.

Eleven cases have so far been linked to Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook, including seven students and at least one teacher.

The school has closed its secondary campus until August 24 and its junior campus until at least Wednesday after the first COVID-19 case linked to the Opus Dei-connected school – a student – was diagnosed last week.

NSW Health said the source of the Tangara outbreak remained unclear, and all secondary students and staff were in self-isolation and being tested.

Five of the 14 cases reported in NSW on Monday were connected to the school with two more identified after the deadline for case numbers. These will be included in Tuesday’s numbers.

Nearby in Pennant Hills, St Agatha’s Catholic Church is undergoing deep cleaning after a parishioner who visited on August 5 and 6 tested positive to the virus as is PharmaSave Pharmacy in Cherrybrook, after an infected employee worked on August 6.

In western Sydney, Bonnyrigg Heights Public School will reopen on Tuesday after closing on Monday for cleaning after a primary school student tested positive, but Kids’ Early Learning Quakers Hill remains closed after children were exposed to the virus.

A second student at Our Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the school campus is closed.

Batemans Bay High School and Batemans Bay Public School in southern NSW will both also be closed for cleaning on Tuesday after one student at each centre tested positive for the virus.

All staff and students from both schools have been told to self isolate while authorities notify close contacts of the patients.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has urged people to avoid large gatherings and says older school students are more likely to transmit the virus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reiterated the state is on high alert against the spread of the virus, following a huge outbreak in Victoria.

