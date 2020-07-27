Discover Australian Associated Press

South Africa has announced more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases, as the death toll reaches 6600. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Africa has 12,000 new virus cases

By AAP

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 17:26:55

South Africa has announced more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the total in one of the world’s worst affected countries reaches 434,200 with 6655 deaths.

South Africa makes up well over half the confirmed cases on the African continent, where experts say the virus could smoulder in areas poorly served by health services.

Africa now has more than 828,000 cases. The true number of cases on the continent of 1.3 billion people is unknown because of testing shortages and insufficient data.

The World Health Organisation has said more than 10,000 health workers in Africa have been infected, many of them nurses, further challenging efforts to contain the virus spread.

disease

Vic hits cases record, but hope of peak

Victoria has recorded 532 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 161.

