South Australian COVID-19 testing rates have fallen after a surge prompted by Melbourne's outbreak. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

South Australian COVID testing rates dip

By Tim Dornin

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 16:50:34

Coronavirus testing numbers have dipped in South Australia, with health officials questioning if the decline in COVID-19 cases in Victoria has served to reduce anxiety levels.

Testing rates in recent weeks surged in SA to more than 7000 a day as the second wave of infections took hold in Melbourne.

A local cluster of five cases associated with an adult learning college also raised fears of wider community transmission.

But only 4100 tests were conducted on Saturday and Deputy Chief Public Medical Officer Mike Cusack said there was a “real possibility” that people were feeling less concerned.

“As the level of anxiety in this state diminishes, that will move the testing number down,” he said.

“In that instance, we would strongly encourage people with any symptoms at all that they still need to get tested.”

SA reported one new infection on Sunday – a man in his 30s who tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

He returned to Australian on a repatriation flight on August 4 and while negative on the day one test, returned a positive result on day 12.

The man and his three family members will spend a further period in isolation before being cleared.

His case takes the total diagnosed in SA to 461 but only seven of those are considered active.

Dr Cusack also responded to recent concerns that a locally manufactured face mask had failed a test in relation to its resistance to a fluid strike.

He said the Detmold masks had been tested overseas and passed the fluid check but had recently been tested again locally and failed.

In response, any health officials considered at risk of fluid strikes had been directed to wear a full face shield as an added safety measure.

“I don’t think this is concerning. We’ve operated with an abundance of caution in relation to this,” Dr Cusack said.

“It raises issues as to why we’ve got two different test results. Clearly further testing needs to be done.

“But while we don’t have the results of those tests we’re very keen to ensure that our staff have the highest levels of protection possible.”

Dr Cusack said particle filtration remained most important when treating COVID-19 patients and the Detmold masks had passed all tests in relation to that.

