South Korea battles spreading virus

South Korea has reported a three-digit increase in coronavirus cases for a fifth day in a row as authorities scramble to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation and the military locked down bases to curb new infections.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 246 new cases as of Monday midnight, two days after the reimposition of stricter social distancing curbs in the Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea has been one of the world’s coronavirus mitigation success stories but it has suffered repeated spikes in infections and the total number of cases stood at 15,761, including 306 deaths.

As of Tuesday, at least 383 infections have been linked to Sarang Jeil Church members, 10 of whom were confirmed to have attended anti-government demonstrations over the past two weekends in downtown Seoul, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing on Monday.

The authorities were contact tracing hundreds more members of the congregation, to tell them to self-quarantine and get tested as they posed the highest transmission risk, said Kim.

Two new cases were reported among the military, bringing the total on military bases to 88, the defence ministry said.

Some 461 military personnel were in quarantine, and all troops have been confined to their bases, with leave cancelled and visits halted for the rest of August.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss extending the curbs nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul metropolitan area is subject to phase 2 restrictions, limiting indoor gatherings to below 50 people and outdoor gatherings to below 100, and banning spectators from sporting events.