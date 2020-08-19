Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Workers disinfect an area near the Sarang Jeil church in Seoul. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea battles spreading virus

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 15:27:18

South Korea has reported a three-digit increase in coronavirus cases for a fifth day in a row as authorities scramble to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation and the military locked down bases to curb new infections.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 246 new cases as of Monday midnight, two days after the reimposition of stricter social distancing curbs in the Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea has been one of the world’s coronavirus mitigation success stories but it has suffered repeated spikes in infections and the total number of cases stood at 15,761, including 306 deaths.

As of Tuesday, at least 383 infections have been linked to Sarang Jeil Church members, 10 of whom were confirmed to have attended anti-government demonstrations over the past two weekends in downtown Seoul, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing on Monday.

The authorities were contact tracing hundreds more members of the congregation, to tell them to self-quarantine and get tested as they posed the highest transmission risk, said Kim.

Two new cases were reported among the military, bringing the total on military bases to 88, the defence ministry said.

Some 461 military personnel were in quarantine, and all troops have been confined to their bases, with leave cancelled and visits halted for the rest of August.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss extending the curbs nationwide, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul metropolitan area is subject to phase 2 restrictions, limiting indoor gatherings to below 50 people and outdoor gatherings to below 100, and banning spectators from sporting events.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.