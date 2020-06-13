Discover Australian Associated Press

Daily coronavirus cases in South Korea persist in the mid-double digits. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea coronavirus cases persist

By AAP

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 16:54:27

South Korea will extend prevention and sanitation guidelines against the coronavirus until daily new infections drop to single digits, the health minister says, failing which he warned of a return to tough social distancing measures.

The announcement came as such cases persist in the mid-double digits following a series of new clusters in the area around Seoul, the capital, with 56 new cases on Thursday taking the national tally to 12,003, and 277 deaths.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said authorities would review whether to return to intensive social distancing if 50 daily infections persisted for more than two weeks.

“These guidelines are aimed at cutting the series of infections centred in the Seoul area that could result in a return to social distancing,” he told a briefing on Friday.

More than 96 per cent of new infections were in the Seoul metropolitan area in the past two weeks, he said. Of Thursday’s new cases, 42 were from the Seoul area.

South Korea had limited gatherings and recorded every visitor to eight high-risk facilities, such as nightclubs and bars, since May 29, Park said.

At least 147 cases were linked to an outbreak at an e-commerce logistics centre near Seoul, the Korea Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (KCDC) said.

Another Seoul outbreak of 139 infections was traced to a health product company that relied on door-to-door sales.

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong warned of school transmissions affecting students.

Seventeen of 20,902 schools nationwide had to cancel classes on Friday after a kindergartener and a teenager confirmed positive, with schools closing after reporting infections among some students.

