South Korea is facing travel bans by 92 countries as the number of coronavirus cases surge. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea coronavirus cases surge by 516

By Josh Smith and Sangmi Cha

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 20:08:08

South Korea has reported 516 new coronavirus cases as thousands of sick people wait for hospital beds in Daegu, the city at the centre of the worst outbreak outside mainland China.

The new cases on Wednesday bring South Korea’s total to 5328, with at least 32 deaths, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Most cases were in and around Daegu, the country’s fourth-largest city, where the flu-like virus has spread rapidly through members of a fringe Christian group.

Health officials expect the number of new cases to be high for the near future as they complete the testing of more than 200,000 members of the Christian sect, as well as thousands of other suspected cases from smaller clusters.

“We need special measures in times of emergency,” South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a cabinet meeting, referring to extra medical resources sent to hotspots like Daegu and economic measures including a $US9.8 billion ($A14.8 billion) stimulus.

“In order to overcome COVID-19 as quickly as possible and minimise the impact on the economy, it is necessary to proactively inject all available resources.”

Hospitals in South Korea’s hardest hit areas were scrambling to accommodate the surge in new patients.

In Daegu, 2300 people were waiting to be admitted to hospitals and temporary medical facilities, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said.

A 100-bed military hospital that had been handling many of the most serious cases was due to have 200 additional beds available by Thursday, he added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday declared “war” on the virus, apologised for shortages of face masks, and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

Moon’s office on Wednesday said he had cancelled a planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March due to the alarming spread of the disease at home.

At least 92 countries have imposed some form of entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea, according to a tally by Yonhap news agency.

Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young was due to meet the US ambassador to South Korea on Wednesday as part of Seoul’s efforts to prevent the United States from imposing such restrictions of its own.

US President Donald Trump said this week his administration was watching Italy, South Korea and Japan – three of the countries with the most severe coronavirus outbreaks outside mainland China – and would make a decision about travel restrictions “at the right time”.

Up to 10,000 people are being tested each day in South Korea, and daily totals have decreased slightly since a peak of 909 new cases on Saturday, the KCDC said.

Experts caution that the results of those tests could take some time to be processed, leading to future spikes in confirmed cases.

