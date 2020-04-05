South Korea extends social distancing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korea is extending its social distancing period amid concerns over new coronavirus outbreaks. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea extends social distancing

By Hyonhee Shin

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 13:40:14

South Korea has said it will extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end on Monday by two weeks in a bid to curb the rate of coronavirus infections to around 50 a day.

The country has largely managed to bring under control Asia’s largest epidemic outside China with around 100 or fewer new daily cases. But smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge.

This week, the government has been gauging whether it should extend a 15-day intensive social distancing policy it implemented on March 21, under which high-risk facilities were urged to close and religious, sports and entertainment gatherings were banned.

But it is “too early to be at ease,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Saturday, citing a recent spike in imported cases and small cluster infections which also prompted the government to cancel the re-opening of schools next week.

“Our goal is to be able to control infections in a way that our health and medical system, including personnel and sickbeds, can handle them at usual levels,” Park told a briefing after an government meeting on the coronavirus.

“If the number goes down to 50 or lower, stable treatment of the patients including the critically ill will be possible without much pressure on the system.”

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 94 new cases on Saturday, taking the national tally to 10,156. The death toll rose by three to 177, while more than 300 recovered from the virus for a total of 6325.

Of the new, 32 were repatriated cases, mostly Koreans, while 31 were from the greater Seoul area and 26 from the hardest-hit city of Daegu, KCDC data showed.

Social distancing played a role in restraining domestic group transmissions by some 70 per cent during the first 11 days compared with the last 11 days before it took effect, Park said.

But there are signs that people restarted going out and socialising as fatigue about isolation grew and the weather improved, he said.

“We are well aware that many citizens are feeling exhausted and lethargic under continued social distancing,” Park said. “But if we get loose, the strenuous efforts that the government and the people have made so far might come to nothing.”

Latest sport

cricket

T20 World Cup to thrive in crowded slot

Nick Hockley, head of the Twenty20 World Cup organising committee, says the event will capture Australians' attention even if it overlaps with the AFL and NRL.

basketball

Ball has competition for Hawks NBL licence

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger says the league is in discussions with multiple prospective buyers for the Illawarra Hawks, with LaMelo Ball still in the mix.

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

news

health

Four more NSW coronavirus deaths

NSW's death toll from coronavirus is now at 16 after the death of four more people, as authorities said almost a quarter of cases in the state are under 29.

sport

cricket

T20 World Cup to thrive in crowded slot

Nick Hockley, head of the Twenty20 World Cup organising committee, says the event will capture Australians' attention even if it overlaps with the AFL and NRL.

world

health

China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

Chinese citizens returning home as well as local transmissions have led to an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus cases being recorded.