South Korea hit by club outbreak of virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korean officials are worried about a possible second wave of virus infections. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

South Korea hit by club outbreak of virus

By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 15:11:07

South Korean officials are scrambling to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital city Seoul.

The Asian country has been lauded for its quick action on the pandemic, significantly reducing the rate of new infections in recent weeks, but a resurgence in case numbers has raised concerns the country could enter a second wave outbreak.

Officials reported 35 new infections across the country as of midnight on Sunday, the second consecutive day of new cases of that magnitude and the highest numbers in more than a month.

Most of the new cases were linked to an outbreak at a number of Seoul nightclubs and bars, many of them catering to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

That has raised complications for officials desperately trying to track those who might be infected in a nation where open homosexuality is often taboo and LGBTQ people still face discrimination, including job loss and hate speech.

Authorities have tested 4000 people who had patronised the night spots in the Itaewon neighbourhood, but were still trying to track down around 3000 more.

“Our top priority is to minimise the spread of the infections in the greater Seoul area,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting with government officials on Monday.

Chung called for local governments to work with police to track down the missing patrons, some of whom authorities suspect of intentionally avoiding being tested.

“We should quickly find and test them, and speed is key,” Chung said.

The outbreak has highlighted the potential unintended side effects of South Korea’s invasive tracing and wide public disclosure of some patient information as part of its approach to tackling the coronavirus.

Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho acknowledged concerns that individuals within the LGBTQ community could be outed against their will or face discrimination if they came forward.

“We release the movement of confirmed patients to encourage anyone who might be exposed get tested voluntarily,” he told a briefing.

“We urge you to refrain from distributing patients’ personal information or groundless rumours, which not only hurts them but can also be subject to punishment.”

The Health Ministry said 79 people have tested positive in connection with the Itaewon outbreak.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon pleaded with clubgoers to be tested, promising personal information would be protected and warning that people caught evading testing could be fined.

The spike in cases comes as the government was easing social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses.

Seoul’s education superintendent proposed delaying reopening schools scheduled to begin on Wednesday by one week in light of the new outbreak, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a speech to the nation on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in warned that “it’s not over until it’s over,” adding that the new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

Australian rules football

Gawn fears injury spike when AFL returns

Max Gawn says disjointed training programs during shutdown could see injury rates increase when the AFL returns, if players have not adequately prepared.

news

politics (general)

Victoria face-to-face teaching to resume

Victorian parents, students and teachers have been told all government school students will be back in the classroom by June 9.

sport

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

world

virus diseases

US car industry workers return to work

Despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, auto workers are starting to return to work and restrictions are being lifted.