Korea has recorded 49 new coronavirus cases, all but one linked to entertainment venues in Seoul. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea reports 49 new virus cases

By AAP

June 4, 2020

South Korea has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a resurgence over several weeks that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school.

The figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths. 

All but one of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings and a massive e-commerce warehouse.

Mayors and governors in the greater capital area have shut thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to slow the spread of the virus.

But despite the spike in transmissions, the government has been pushing ahead with a phased reopening of schools, which began with high-school seniors on May 20.

Class openings were planned on Wednesday for nearly 1.8 million children.

Meanwhile South Korea has approved imports of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir for coronavirus treatment.

Elsewhere, China has reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases, one brought from abroad and three added retroactively after tests returned positive results.

However, the country’s overall count fell by one to 83,021 after five other cases were eliminated.

No new deaths were reported.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

news

crime, law and justice

Teens to be charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls will be charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

world

politics

Ex defence head Mattis denounces Trump

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump as deliberately divisive, and called on Americans to unite 'without him'.