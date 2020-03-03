South Korea seeks virus murder charges

The government of Seoul is seeking murder charges against leaders of a secretive church at the heart of South Korea’s ballooning coronavirus outbreak as the global death toll rose above 3000.

World stock markets regained some calm as hopes for global interest rate cuts to soften the economic blow of the virus steadied nerves after last week’s worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis.

The global death toll is up to 3044, according to a Reuters tally.

In the largest outbreak outside China, South Korea has had 26 deaths and reported another 599 infections on Monday, taking its tally to 4335 following the nation’s biggest daily jump on Saturday.

Of the new cases in South Korea, 377 were from the city of Daegu, home to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which most of South Korea’s cases have been traced.

Some of its members visited China’s Wuhan city where the disease emerged.

The Seoul government asked prosecutors to launch a murder investigation into leaders of the church, a movement that reveres founder Lee Man-hee.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said if Lee and other heads of the church had co-operated, preventive measures could have stopped fatalities.

Seoul’s city government said it had filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, asking for an investigation of Lee and 12 others on charges of murder and disease control act violations.

Lee knelt and apologised to the country on Monday that one church member had infected many others, calling the epidemic a “great calamity”.

“We did our best but were not able to stop the spread of the virus,” Lee told reporters.

Wuhan, at the centre of the epidemic in Hubei province, closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

News of the closure coincided with a steep fall in new cases in Hubei, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries.

“The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled,” China’s National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng told a briefing.

“Outbreaks in Hubei outside of Wuhan are curbed and provinces outside of Hubei are showing a positive trend.”

The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people, most in China.

Outside China, it has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 53 countries, with more than 6500 cases and more than 100 deaths.

Italy has 1694 cases, the vast majority in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

All members of the Lombardy local government were to undergo tests after a councillor tested positive.

Another of the worst-hit nations, Iran, reported infections rising to 1501 on Monday, with 66 deaths.

In Britain, which has 36 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be prepared for further spread.