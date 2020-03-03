South Korea seeks virus murder charges

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shincheonji Church of Jesus founder Lee Man-hee has apologised to South Koreans over the outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

health

South Korea seeks virus murder charges

By Hyonhee Shin and Se Young Lee

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 02:53:14

The government of Seoul is seeking murder charges against leaders of a secretive church at the heart of South Korea’s ballooning coronavirus outbreak as the global death toll rose above 3000.

World stock markets regained some calm as hopes for global interest rate cuts to soften the economic blow of the virus steadied nerves after last week’s worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis.

The global death toll is up to 3044, according to a Reuters tally.

In the largest outbreak outside China, South Korea has had 26 deaths and reported another 599 infections on Monday, taking its tally to 4335 following the nation’s biggest daily jump on Saturday.

Of the new cases in South Korea, 377 were from the city of Daegu, home to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which most of South Korea’s cases have been traced.

Some of its members visited China’s Wuhan city where the disease emerged.

The Seoul government asked prosecutors to launch a murder investigation into leaders of the church, a movement that reveres founder Lee Man-hee. 

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said if Lee and other heads of the church had co-operated, preventive measures could have stopped fatalities.

Seoul’s city government said it had filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, asking for an investigation of Lee and 12 others on charges of murder and disease control act violations.

Lee knelt and apologised to the country on Monday that one church member had infected many others, calling the epidemic a “great calamity”. 

“We did our best but were not able to stop the spread of the virus,” Lee told reporters.

Wuhan, at the centre of the epidemic in Hubei province, closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

News of the closure coincided with a steep fall in new cases in Hubei, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries.

“The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled,” China’s National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng told a briefing.

“Outbreaks in Hubei outside of Wuhan are curbed and provinces outside of Hubei are showing a positive trend.”

The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people, most in China.

Outside China, it has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 53 countries, with more than 6500 cases and more than 100 deaths. 

Italy has 1694 cases, the vast majority in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

All members of the Lombardy local government were to undergo tests after a councillor tested positive.

Another of the worst-hit nations, Iran, reported infections rising to 1501 on Monday, with 66 deaths.

In Britain, which has 36 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be prepared for further spread.

Latest sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks in AFL

A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for up to three months.

rugby league

Captain's challenge given nod for NRL

The ARLC has approved the controversial 'captain's challenge' for the NRL in 2020 saying the rule tweak will add "excitement, unpredictability and tactics".

news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia: experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

world

health

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.