South Korea to pay cash to families

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People perform in a coronavirus prevention campaign in Seoul, South Korea. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

South Korea to pay cash to families

By Sangmi Cha and Hyonhee Shin

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 15:53:33

South Korea will make an emergency cash payment to most families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in says.

Moon, after an emergency meeting with economic policymakers on Monday, said an “emergency disaster relief payment” of up to 1 million won ($A1335) would be made to all households except the top 30 per cent by income.

Moon said he would prepare another extra budget for parliamentary approval in April and some small and medium-sized companies would be exempt from paying partial insurance and utility bills starting this month.

“Citizens suffered from the coronavirus and they all deserve to be rewarded for their pain and participation in preventive efforts,” Moon told the meeting in comments broadcast on television.

“There is a need for the government to reserve as much financial power to brace for an economic shock with no end in sight and promptly respond to labour market insecurity and any potential corporate liquidity crisis.”

The new package is the latest in a recent series of steps the government has taken to ease the pressure on Asia’s fourth-largest economy as it grapples with a major coronavirus outbreak.

Previous measures have included an interest rate cut, a 11.7 trillion won ($US9.54 billion) supplementary budget, raising a cap on currency forward positions for banks and a rescue package for companies totalling 100 trillion won ($US81.6 billion).

South Korea has largely managed to get an explosive coronavirus epidemic under control.

Its daily number of new infections has been hovering at up to 100 for the past three weeks, but authorities have tightened border checks as small outbreaks emerge and the number of imported cases has risen.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 78 new cases on Monday, at least 13 of whom were people who arrived from abroad, most of them South Koreans.

The national tally stood at 9661, while the death toll rose by 6 to 158. The KCDC said 195 more people had recovered from the virus for a total of 5228.

South Korea announced on Sunday that all overseas arrivals would have to undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine starting on April 1.

Breaking the rules is punishable by a year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($A13,350).

Latest sport

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

rugby league

'Gutted' Jillaroo calls for action on NRLW

Jillaroos star Sam Bremner feels like female players have been hung out to dry by the NRL as uncertainty mounts around the NRLW competition in 2020.

rugby union

Rugby Aust cut staff by 75% to stay afloat

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

news

virus diseases

Four Vic babies diagnosed with coronavirus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases; authorities are investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.