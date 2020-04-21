Discover Australian Associated Press

Parks, golf courses and malls were crowded on the weekend as South Korea eased virus restrictions. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

South Koreans return to work, parks, malls

By Hyonhee Shin and Heekyong Yang

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 16:01:10

South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as the country relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in coronavirus cases.

A growing list of companies, including SK Innovation and Naver, has ended or eased their work from home policy in recent weeks, though many continue to apply flexible working hours and limit travel and face-to-face meetings.

Parks, mountains and golf courses brimmed with visitors over the weekend, while shopping malls and restaurants were slowly returning to normal.

South Korea’s ongoing recovery from the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China paints a stark contrast to many other countries where metropolises remain sealed off and sweeping stay-at-home orders are in place.

South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 16 days on Sunday but offered some relief for religious and sports facilities previously subjected to strict restrictions.

The decision is aimed at cautiously reopening Asia’s fourth-largest economy as daily infections continue to hover around or less than 20, most arriving from overseas.

Seoul’s defence ministry also said on Monday the military is resuming medical screening for candidates while considering easing restrictions on travel and guest visits.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 13 new cases on Monday, a day after posting just eight — the first single digit daily rise since the February 28 peak of 909. The death toll stands at 236.

Health authorities urged vigilance, warning new clusters could still emerge at any time, especially after South Korea held the first national election last week since the epidemic began, and ahead of long holidays starting next week.

Schools have yet to open and are holding online classes.

An official at SK Innovation, a battery maker, said about 80 per cent of its employees will be back this week and they will get a temperature check at the entrance and maintain distance in the office.

Naver Corp, which operates South Korea’s largest web portal, said it is allowing fewer than half its employees to come into the office, while employees at Netmarble , a mobile gaming firm, come into the office three days a week.

“We have installed thermal cameras, full-body sterilisers, and table partitions at cafeterias,” Naver said in a statement.

Authorities were on alert after a 58-year-old man living in the second largest city of Busan was confirmed with the virus on Saturday and had voted in the election, attended Easter church service and visited restaurants while running symptoms.

More than 1000 people are now quarantined or being checked after coming in contact with that man and his daughter, who is a nurse and has also tested positive, city officials said.

“We’re looking at the trend of group infections though it has mostly been small clusters over the past two weeks,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

“If we let our guard down in social distancing, (the virus) could come back and greatly hurt and endanger our society.” 

