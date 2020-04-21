South32 metallurgical coal output up 18%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South32's metallurgical coal production rose to 1.2 million tonnes in the third quarter. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

South32 metallurgical coal output up 18%

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 10:00:01

South32 has posted a near 18 per cent rise in third-quarter metallurgical coal output and says it has received approval to restart its South African coal operations during a coronavirus-related lockdown, although at a reduced rate.

Production of the steel-making ingredient rose to 1.2 million tonnes during the quarter ended March 31, meeting a UBS forecast, and was higher than the 990,000 tonnes of output a year earlier.

South32 said on Monday it had received government approval to restart limited activity at its South African energy coal operations during the lockdown period, albeit at a reduced pace.

The unit had been in care and maintenance mode since the government announced a lockdown in late March.

“We have acted to protect our strong financial position,” chief executive Graham Kerr said, referring to a range of measures the company has taken, including suspension of buybacks, slashing capital spending and a separate review expected to control costs from fiscal 2021.

While a majority of South32’s operations have escaped relatively unscathed from the outbreak, the Australian miner withdrew 2020 guidance for its Colombian and South African operations in March owing to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The company on Monday maintained 2020 production guidance for all other operations, with the exception of Australian manganese output which is expected to be about 5.0 per cent lower due to similar restrictions.

South32’s shares last traded at $2.06 on the ASX and is about 25 per cent down since the start of 2020.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

news

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.