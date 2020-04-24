Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Sydney has confirmed Latrell Mitchell will stay with the NRL club to 2021. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

By Pamela Whaley

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 21:36:23

South Sydney have confirmed star fullback Latrell Mitchell will remain with the club in 2021 after activating a clause in his NRL contract.

The 22-year-old has played two games for the Rabbitohs since making a high profile switch from arch rivals Sydney Roosters at the start of this season.

The Rabbitohs made the announcement on social media late on Friday night, confirming the club had activated the second-year option on his two-year contract.

Mitchell had mixed form as fullback in his first two games with the club this season, playing just 55 minutes in round one before being switched to left centre after 60 minutes against the Broncos.

The move cast doubt over whether coach Wayne Bennett would persist with Mitchell at fullback for the remainder of the season.

Mitchell was the leading points scorer of the 2019 season for the NRL premiers, and the NSW and Australia representative is two games shy of 100 NRL games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NRL season was stopped before he could face the Roosters in a hotly-anticipated grudge match in round three.

The news comes hours after the NRL reached an agreement with broadcasters to recommence the season on March 28.

Latest sport

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

cricket

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

news

health

Ninth Tas virus death, lockdown extended

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine, as tough retail restrictions in the northwest are extended.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.