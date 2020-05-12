Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Sydney's James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

By Scott Bailey

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 10:23:41

The immediate NRL future of South Sydney star James Roberts is under a cloud after he checked himself back into a rehabilitation clinic. 

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Tuesday the NSW State of Origin centre had entered rehabilitation for a third time.

Souths said the visit was “to undergo treatment to assist with and support his health”, with the matter not believed to centre around alcohol.

Long considered one of the most exciting prospects in the game, Roberts first entered a rehab facility in Thailand in 2016 shortly after joining Brisbane.

He then returned to one in the same country two years ago, as he battled a number of personal issues.

Roberts is believed to have made his most recent visit two weeks ago, after consulting Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

Bennett has long been a close ally of Roberts, after the pacy centre moved from the Broncos to reunite with him at South Sydney last year.

He scored just one try in 12 games for Souths last season, but looked to be in better form in the opening two games of the season.

The Rabbitohs are expected to play in the first game back from the coronavirus hiatus against arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters on May 28.

Souths requested Roberts’ privacy be respected during the visit and did not say when he could possibly return.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

rugby league

Qld NRL players get medical flu-jab relief

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu-shot exemptions on medical grounds.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

Australian rules football

Gawn fears injury spike when AFL returns

Max Gawn says disjointed training programs during shutdown could see injury rates increase when the AFL returns, if players have not adequately prepared.

Australian rules football

AFL to navigate through training protocols

The AFL is working towards finalising its plans to restart the 2020 season but will need to find a way to settle on league-wide group training protocols first.

news

health

No new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW over a 24-hour period for the first time since health authorities began documenting a daily tally.

sport

motor racing

Vettel set to leave Ferrari: reports

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.