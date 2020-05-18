Discover Australian Associated Press

Cody Walker (l) has reportedly spoken to police about being blackmailed over an incident last year. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Souths’ Walker being blackmailed: reports

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 05:09:30

South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker will meet with the NRL’s integrity unit on Monday after he reported an incident to NSW Police, claiming he is being blackmailed.

A number of media outlets reported that the NRL star had informed police that he had been asked for $20,000 to stop video footage of him kicking a man in the chest from going public. 

The Rabbitohs have acknowledged an incident involving Walker from October 2019 in a statement and said the integrity unit has been advised about the issue. 

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an incident involving player Cody Walker which took place in northern New South Wales in October 2019,” the club statement read.

“The NRL’s integrity unit have been informed.

“At no stage has Cody Walker been the subject of a police enquiry in relation to this incident.

The Rabbitohs said that the enquiry had been instigated by Walker himself.

The NRL has confirmed that integrity unit has been informed, according to reports.

