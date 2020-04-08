Discover Australian Associated Press

Standard & Poor's rating agency says it expects Australia to plunge into recession. Image by (EPA/Justin Lane)

government debt

S&P downgrades Australia to negative

By Derek Rose

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 10:58:20

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded its outlook on Australia from stable to negatative as a result of the government’s stimulus measures.

The agency also reaffirmed its AAA/A-1+ long and short-term local and foreign currency ratings.

S&P said that it expects the government’s debt burden to weaken materially as a result of the stimulus and believes that Australia faces fiscal and economic risks that are “tilted toward the downside”.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt Australia a severe economic and fiscal shock,” the ratings agency said.

“We expect the Australian economy to plunge into recession for the first time in almost 30 years, causing a substantial deterioration of the government’s fiscal headroom at the ‘AAA’ rating level.”

