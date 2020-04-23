Discover Australian Associated Press

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to ease some coronavirus restrictions by late May. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Spain aims to ease lockdown by late May

By Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 19:40:03

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Spain aims to begin winding down its coronavirus lockdown in the second half of May, though restrictions could come back if the epidemic worsens again in one of the worst-hit nations.

With the world’s second most infections, more than 200,000, and Europe’s second highest death toll, 21,282, Spain has imposed one of the severest lockdowns, including a controversial bar on children leaving homes even for walks.

It has taken a few tentative easing steps, including allowing some workers to return from last week and giving permission for children to go outside from next weekend, but most restrictions remain in force.

With the epidemic seemingly having passed its peak, measures will be eased slowly and gradually to ensure safety, Sanchez said at a parliamentary session where he will ask lawmakers to extend the state of emergency until May 9.

“We will be going back-and-forth depending on how the pandemic evolves,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the government bowed to public pressure and said children under 14 would be able to take short walks outside under supervision.

A sharp slowdown in infections has Spaniards optimistic their nightmare may be easing, and officials are turning their attention to restarting the flagging economy.

Spain reported 435 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, roughly in line with the 2 per cent increases reported in the past few days.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 4,211 to 208,389, according to the health ministry.

