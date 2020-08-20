Spain, German virus rise highest since May

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in parts of Europe and Asia, with authorities Spain and Germany detecting their highest daily figures in the last three months.

Spanish health authorities on Wednesday said a total of 3715 coronavirus cases had been logged in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the end of May, adding that 131 people had died from COVID-19 in the last week.

The new jump in cases brings Spain’s running total since the pandemic began to 370,867, making it the worst affected country in Europe in terms of infection numbers.

Almost 28,000 people have died from the virus in Spain overall.

Madrid is due to follow several other Spanish regions in adopting smoking bans in public when social distancing cannot be observed as well as limiting restaurant opening hours and nightlife.

The daily number of coronavirus cases in Germany has surpassed 1500 for the first time in more than three months while the number of infections attributable to those from higher risk areas has shot up to 39 per cent.

In the last 24 hours new infections amounted to 1510, drawing close to the highest figures recorded in May.

Since the end of July infections rates have been rising again in Germany after several weeks of stable figures.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the total number of positive cases since the first record of infection in the country was reported on 27 January stands at 226,914 and the number of deaths at 9243.

Italian authorities also reported a small jump in coronavirus figures, with 642 new infections confirmed on Wednesday compared to 403 the previous day.

The United Kingdom recorded 812 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 1089 on Tuesday, according to government figures.

A further 16 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days.

The government said it plans to bring in regular, population-wide testing and is working with London’s Heathrow Airport to use testing to shorten quarantine times.

Meanwhile, South Korean health workers have found more than 600 coronavirus infections linked to a Seoul church led by a vocal opponent of the country’s president as officials began restricting gatherings in the greater capital area amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control.

The country on Wednesday reported 297 new cases of the virus, its biggest daily rise since March 8.

It was the sixth straight day the country reported daily increases in triple digits, with most of the cases coming from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

India reported 1092 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day total.

The country registered more than 64,000 new infections on Wednesday.