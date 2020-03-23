Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 25,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Spain. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Spain has 25,000 infected, worse to come

By Emilio Rappold, dpa

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 09:31:44

The Spanish prime minister has praised the nation – one week after the government declared a state of emergency and put the country into lockdown – and called on citizens to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus took another big jump in Spain on Saturday, leaping by 5000 for a total of 25,000 infected.

The number of dead also climbed to 1,300, from 1000 the day before.

The region around Madrid one of the worst-hit in the country, with almost 9000 cases of the coronavirus and 800 dead.

“This crisis brings out the best in us,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an evening address to the nation. He called on Spaniards to rally together in solidarity: “Unity is our best weapon. Only together will we defeat the virus.”

Sanchez said that the Spanish people’s compliance with the lockdown orders had so far been “exemplary” and “touching”.

But he also warned that the number of infections and deaths would continue to rise in the short term. “We are in a very difficult moment and we have very hard days ahead of us,” he said.

“It is not fear that keeps us in our homes and apartments. It is courage,” he continued.

The spiralling numbers prompted the local Transport Ministry to requisition buses for moving the sick.

Spanish media reported that some intensive care units are reaching the limit.

The country is in the middle of a 15-day lockdown, put in place to help stop the disease’s spread. Authorities hope the infections will soon peak, but there is also a chance the government could extend the lockdown to help control the disease.

The new coronavirus appeared in China late last year and has since spread worldwide. It is hard to detect, but can cause some infected to develop the potentially deadly disease Covid-19.

