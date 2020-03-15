Spanish PM’s wife has coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Spanish PM’s wife has coronavirus

By AAP

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 10:12:59

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office says.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL season to go on despite virus threat

The NRL has announced it plans to continue the competition into round two despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Warriors staying in Australia.

sport

Coronavirus bringing sport to standstill

Multiple sports stars have coronavirus and dozens of sports have cancelled professional competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus

The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the decision of the New Zealand government to quarantine people entering the country for 14 days.

Formula One

Dutch Grand Prix set to be postponed

The Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for May 3 is set to be postponed along with earlier Formula One races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

rugby league

Panthers roar home to stun Roosters in NRL

Late tries to Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton have given Penrith a 20-14 upset win over reigning NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters in their round-one clash.

news

politics

All options on table over virus: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says all options will be on the table when the new national cabinet meets on Sunday to deal with COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

NRL season to go on despite virus threat

The NRL has announced it plans to continue the competition into round two despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Warriors staying in Australia.

world

virus diseases

Raft of virus restrictions in Europe

Spain has locked down its 46 million citizens and France has ordered the closing of just about everything as more borders snap shut around the globe.