Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office says.
health
Spanish PM’s wife has coronavirus
March 15, 2020
Latest sport
rugby league
NRL season to go on despite virus threat
The NRL has announced it plans to continue the competition into round two despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Warriors staying in Australia.
sport
Coronavirus bringing sport to standstill
Multiple sports stars have coronavirus and dozens of sports have cancelled professional competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
rugby union
Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus
The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the decision of the New Zealand government to quarantine people entering the country for 14 days.
Formula One
Dutch Grand Prix set to be postponed
The Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for May 3 is set to be postponed along with earlier Formula One races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.