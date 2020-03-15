Discover Australian Associated Press

Span's PM Pedro Sanchez has announced the state of emergency to contain the spread of COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Spain in 2-week lockdown over coronavirus

By AAP

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 08:03:38

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that a decree for a two-week state of emergency has been issued and the “drastic measures” will enter into force early on Monday.

The state of alert over the coronavirus was declared for the longest possible period, 15 days, said the Socialist politician, with an extension requiring the approval of the parliament in Madrid.

Spaniards will only be able to leave the house under exceptional circumstances. Trips to work, to the doctor and to buy food and medicine are still permitted, as is leaving the house to look after children, the elderly and those who are in need of help.

Spain is second only to Italy in the severity of its coronavirus outbreak, with the number of cases rising sharply for days.

According to the Health Ministry on Saturday evening, there are currently more than 6000 cases and over 190 deaths.

In addition to restrictions on citizens’ movements, the state of alarm also allows the government to ration food and other important goods, as well as have them confiscated, and to mobilise all security forces, as well as the army, in order to implement the measures.

