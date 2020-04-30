Spain PM reveals plan to lift restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Spain's pandemic restrictions will be lifted in four phases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Spain PM reveals plan to lift restrictions

By Carola Frentzen

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 05:01:34

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has presented a plan to gradually lift restrictions in place to contain the coronavirus after more than six weeks of life under one of Europe’s strictest curfews.

The pandemic restrictions are to be lifted in four phases, each lasting two weeks, in a process that is expected to be complete by the end of June, Sanchez said.

After that, the country would have achieved a “new normal”.

During these phases, more and more shops, restaurants and churches are to be reopened.

Next come gyms, cinemas, theatres and hotels, Sanchez said after his cabinet had met for several hours.

Initially, 30 per cent of the usual number of customers are to be allowed in, and this proportion would gradually be increased to 50 per cent. 

The approach applies throughout the country, but may be implemented at different speeds depending on how severely regions were affected by the virus.

“We will come out of this as a team, but each area with its own rhythm,” Sanchez said.

Some areas of Spain, such as El Hierro, La Graciosa and La Gomera in the Canary Isles, and Formentera, one of the Balearic islands, were barely affected by the virus and will be able to go directly to the second phase of easing, Sanchez said. 

Restrictions across the country are expected to be lifted in the next six to eight weeks over all, he said.  

Some restrictions on travel between different regions will remain in place during this period, and schools are set to remain closed until September.

Some exceptions are to be made, though, for educational institutions for children below the age of six whose parents are working. 

Sanchez is due to discuss further details with a technical committee on Wednesday, according to sources close to the government.

Some details of the easing are already known, however, including that most Spaniards are to be able to take walks with people who live in the same household as of May 2.

They are also likely to be able to engage in outdoor sports, as long as the number of infections continues to fall.

Tough restrictions have been in place since March 15 as the country was particularly badly affected by the virus.

The latest numbers suggest grounds for hope, however, as more people have recovered than become infected for the fifth day in a row.

Over the last 24 hours, 301 people have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to more than 23,800.

Latest sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

Australian rules football

McGuire slams 20-week AFL hub proposal

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire believes unnecessary panic has been allowed to set-in around the AFL restart, slamming suggestions of a 20-week hub stay.

Australian rules football

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

rugby league

NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will all be briefed on Monday about the game's new biosecurity laws before the first official day of training on Tuesday May 5.

cricket

Hohns, Flegler to unveil CA contract lists

Usman Khawaja headlines the list of six male Australian players who are likely to lose their national contracts.

news

virus diseases

Calls for virus support at NSW aged home

Anglicare's Newmarch House is under fire as residents' families and the state government urge the operator to lift its game after 12 deaths at the facility.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

politics

UK PM and fiancée thrilled by birth of son

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a boy at a London hospital.