Spain PM reveals plan to lift restrictions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has presented a plan to gradually lift restrictions in place to contain the coronavirus after more than six weeks of life under one of Europe’s strictest curfews.

The pandemic restrictions are to be lifted in four phases, each lasting two weeks, in a process that is expected to be complete by the end of June, Sanchez said.

After that, the country would have achieved a “new normal”.

During these phases, more and more shops, restaurants and churches are to be reopened.

Next come gyms, cinemas, theatres and hotels, Sanchez said after his cabinet had met for several hours.

Initially, 30 per cent of the usual number of customers are to be allowed in, and this proportion would gradually be increased to 50 per cent.

The approach applies throughout the country, but may be implemented at different speeds depending on how severely regions were affected by the virus.

“We will come out of this as a team, but each area with its own rhythm,” Sanchez said.

Some areas of Spain, such as El Hierro, La Graciosa and La Gomera in the Canary Isles, and Formentera, one of the Balearic islands, were barely affected by the virus and will be able to go directly to the second phase of easing, Sanchez said.

Restrictions across the country are expected to be lifted in the next six to eight weeks over all, he said.

Some restrictions on travel between different regions will remain in place during this period, and schools are set to remain closed until September.

Some exceptions are to be made, though, for educational institutions for children below the age of six whose parents are working.

Sanchez is due to discuss further details with a technical committee on Wednesday, according to sources close to the government.

Some details of the easing are already known, however, including that most Spaniards are to be able to take walks with people who live in the same household as of May 2.

They are also likely to be able to engage in outdoor sports, as long as the number of infections continues to fall.

Tough restrictions have been in place since March 15 as the country was particularly badly affected by the virus.

The latest numbers suggest grounds for hope, however, as more people have recovered than become infected for the fifth day in a row.

Over the last 24 hours, 301 people have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to more than 23,800.