Global virus cases now above 12 million

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Global coronavirus cases have topped 12 million, with more than half a million people dead. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Global virus cases now above 12 million

By Gayle Issa

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 08:32:04

Global coronavirus cases have exceeded 12 million, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the novel virus, while others, such as China and Australia, implement another round of shutdowns in response to a resurgence in infections.

Experts say alterations to work and social life could last until a vaccine is available.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took 149 days to hit 6 million cases. It has taken less than a third of that time – just 39 days – to double to 12 million cases, the tally shows.

There have been more than 546,000 deaths linked to the virus so far, within the same range as the number of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide.

The first death was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China before infections and fatalities surged in Europe and then later in the United States.

The United States reported a daily global record of 56,818 new COVID-19 infections on July 3 when global cases reached the 11 million mark.

The United States recorded a total of 3 million cases on Tuesday, and accounts for more than a quarter of both global cases and global fatalities putting President Donald Trump’s pandemic strategy under scrutiny.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus after downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. The country has reported between 20,000 and 50,000 new cases daily since July 1. Brazil has more than 1.7 million cases and nearly 68,000 deaths.

The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease is spreading the fastest in Latin America. The Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and almost half its deaths. Brazil and the United States account for around 45 per cent of all new cases since the beginning of July.

India – the country with the third highest number of infections – is battling an outbreak of more than 20,000 new cases each day.

In countries with limited testing capacity, case numbers reflect only a proportion of total infections. Experts caution that official data likely underrepresents both cases and deaths.

Latest sport

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

rugby league

D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

Gold Coast Titans have made yet another big money play for Brisbane star forward David Fifita who looks set to make a final decision on his future next week.

soccer

PFA slams A-League travel fiasco

Professional Footballers Australia has slammed the A-League over the failure of Melbourne's three A-League teams to leave Victoria for a second consecutive day.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

news

politics

Leaders to discuss international arrivals

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says Melbourne's fresh lockdown will be more difficult than the first as millions wake up under harsher rules.

sport

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.