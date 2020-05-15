Spain fears potential second virus wave

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain has risen above 200 for the first time since May 8. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Spain fears potential second virus wave

By AAP

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 22:33:32

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll has risen to its highest in a week as authorities warned a second wave of the outbreak is possible after a nationwide antibody survey showed about five per cent of the population had contracted the virus.

The number of fatalities caused by the disease reported each day rose on Thursday to 217 up from 184 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday. The number rose above 200 for the first time since May 8.

The reasons for the increase are unclear, head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said. More than half the new fatalities were reported in one region, Catalonia.

“We are now working with the region to identify the date of the deaths and evaluate whether these are new fatalities or if there was a delay in the update,” Simon said.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday, although the antibody testing of 60,000 people across Spain had pointed to as many as 2.3 million people having had the disease.

The preliminary results have shown a five per cent prevalence ratio in Spain’s 47 million population, much below the levels needed to attain “herd immunity”, which means a second wave of contagion is possible all over the country if the measures to stem the pandemic are not observed, Simon said.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic. The number of daily fatalities has fallen dramatically over the past six weeks from a peak of 950 in early April.

The strict lockdown imposed on the country, now being phased out, has helped to curb the contagion in the country.

Latest sport

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels when the NRL resumes on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: Berejiklian

Dining venues and places of worship are again open to the public in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.