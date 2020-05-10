Spain’s army predicts 2 new waves of virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Spanish army is expecting at least two further outbreaks of the coronavirus, a report suggests. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Spain’s army predicts 2 new waves of virus

By Jospeh Wilson

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 03:02:06

Spain’s army expects there to be two more outbreaks of the coronavirus, according to an internal report seen by the Associated Press.

The army report predicts “two more waves of the epidemic” and that Spain will take “between a year and a year-and-a-half to return to normality.”

The document was published by Spanish newspaper ABC on Friday and later confirmed as authentic by the AP.

“There will be a second wave of COVID-19” in the northern autumn or winter the army report said, adding that it will be less serious than the initial outbreak due to higher immunity in the population and better preparations.

It said that a “possible third wave would be greatly weakened” next year if there is a vaccine available.

The report was produced by the army as its own forecast of the pandemic, which it can share with civilian authorities. Spain’s government has its own experts who make the final decisions on health policy, taking into account the opinion of other institutions and outside experts.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that he considers it highly probable that the virus will make comebacks until a vaccine is developed.

Health officials in Spain are carrying out a epidemiological survey to determine the extent of the contagion, including the several thousand people who have been mildly ill with cough and high fever but never been tested in a hospital.

There are also believed to be thousands more who were infected but never showed symptoms.

On Friday, the health ministry said that medical workers had taken blood samples from more than 46,000 people over the first week of the survey. It plans to test 60,000-90,000 overall.

More than 26,000 Spaniards are known to have died from the COVID-19 virus. Spain has gained control over the outbreak which has infected a confirmed 260,177 people in the country and is now easing restrictions to activate its battered economy.

When considering steps to prepare for the coming months, the army report said “it would be extremely important” to develop a contact tracing method using mobile phone applications. Spain so far has not done that and is relying on a local network of public health clinics to monitor future cases.

Latest sport

rugby union

AOC boss Carroll sad for rugby's demise

With his offer to help revive rugby union rejected, AOC boss Matt Carroll says he's sad for the game and that Rugby Australia board leaks aren't helping.

Australian rules football

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

rugby league

Cronulla skipper calls out anti-vaxxers

Cronulla captain Wade Graham has called on those NRL players who are refusing to get a flu shot to remember they have chosen to compete in a team sport.

Australian rules football

Power boss defends AFL's China experiment

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch and AFL legend Mick Malthouse have engaged in a war of words over the competition's China experiment.

rugby league

NRL coaches warn big impact of rule change

Manly coach Des Hasler has warned against making rule changes for the new NRL competition and does not like the idea of reverting to one referee.

news

politics

Take care with mum on Mother's Day

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is warning people to take care if visiting mums on Mother's Day, as frictions emerged over the lockdown in Victoria.

sport

rugby union

AOC boss Carroll sad for rugby's demise

With his offer to help revive rugby union rejected, AOC boss Matt Carroll says he's sad for the game and that Rugby Australia board leaks aren't helping.

world

virus diseases

WHO urges testing, tracking and isolating

The WHO says countries should focus on the fundamentals in the COVID-19 fight: hunting down new infections, confirming them and then separating those afflicted.