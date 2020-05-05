Discover Australian Associated Press

Commuters must wear masks as part of Spain's four-phase easing of coronavirus restrictions. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Spain’s death toll below 200 for 2nd day

By Elena Rodriguez and Paola Luelmo

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 20:50:52

Red Cross workers have handed out protective masks at Madrid’s metro stations as Spain begins a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour coronavirus death toll is under 200 for the second day in a row.

Mask usage on public transport is mandatory as of Monday, while small businesses like beauty salons and book stores can start limited services. Customers are able to pick up takeaway orders from restaurants.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that six-million masks were due to be distributed in Spain, one of the worst-hit nations by the global pandemic.

The death toll climbed by 164 in the previous 24 hours to 25,428 and cases reached 218,011, according to health ministry data on Monday.

In central Madrid, hardware store owner Jorge Garcia was sticking up posters in his windows, explaining the new regulations before reopening for the first time in 50 days.

“We are starting to get going little by little,” he said, as he fixed black-and-yellow tape across his doorway and set out bottles of hand sanitiser for customers.

In the next stage, outdoor areas of bars and restaurants can open at half occupancy, while groups of up to 10 people will be allowed in public places and in homes.

Three of the Canary Islands – La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa – and the Balearic island of Formentera will enter this second phase on Monday and open outdoor terraces.

These islands have not registered new COVID-19 cases in 28 days. The rest of the country is set to enter phase one on May 11, if they meet the criteria established by the health ministry.

“If we see it works and it is profitable, we will keep opening,” said Juan Manuel Benitez, who opened his bar on Monday on El Hierro.

“I have taken all the measures that the council has advised me to do with customers coming in one by one and sitting out on the terrace,” he said, adding people were being cooperative.

Over the weekend, people across Spain were allowed out of their homes for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough restrictions. Joggers, cyclists and walkers took to the streets in droves and some beaches were packed.

Spain imposed a strict lockdown in March, confining most of the population to their homes for all but essential trips.

As the rate of infection has fallen and hospitals have regained their footing, Sanchez’s government has shifted focus towards gradually reopening the country and reviving a badly battered economy.

