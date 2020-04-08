Discover Australian Associated Press

Spain's COVID-19 deaths have ticked up again but the rise in infections has slowed. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Spain’s virus deaths tick up again

By Clara-Laeila Laudette

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 22:21:58

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain has ticked up for the first time in five days with 743 people succumbing overnight, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon.

Tuesday’s toll from the health ministry compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 13,798, the second highest in the world after Italy.

Still, the proportional daily increase of 5.7 per cent was about half that reported a week ago.

“It is normal to have some oscillations … What matters is to see the trend and the cumulative data,” said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy chief of health emergencies, adding that latest data included some delayed notifications from the weekend.

Total cases rose to 140,510 – the highest in Europe and second in the world after the United States.

Officials are working on a plan to lift some of the tough restrictions in place that have shut down non-core firms.

For restrictions to be lifted, officials say testing has to be widened, to find carriers who may have mild or no symptoms.

The government is planning mass, quick antibody tests in coming days. 

Cadena Ser radio said about 62,000 people would be tested twice with an interval of 21 days to see the effect of any easing of measures on contagion.

Care homes for the elderly have been among the worst-hit by the pandemic, accounting for a third of all deaths, according to some estimates. 

But not all were the source of bad news.

In the northern Basque city of Guernica, relatives, neighbours and the local fire brigade applauded care staff at the Juan Calzado nursing home, dancing to the sound of loud pop music played via loudspeakers. 

The staff decided to move in with its virus-free residents for 15 days so as not to expose them to contagion from the outside.

