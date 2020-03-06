Discover Australian Associated Press

Production at the SPC Ardmona factory in Shepparton may be hit by industrial action. Image by Daryl Pinder/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SPC fight over ‘preying’ on virus fear

By Benita Kolovos

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 17:01:49

Coronavirus panic buying has sparked an escalation in a Victorian industrial dispute, with the union accusing SPC of fear-mongering.

Workers at SPC in Shepparton are planning to take an hour off work on Friday and not work additional hours on Monday, which is a Victorian public holiday, as they negotiate a pay deal with the factory’s new owners.

The company’s chief executive Rob Giles described the action as “selfish and self-serving” at a time when consumers are panic buying non-perishable food due to COVID-19.

“It comes at a time when packaged, local, and quality products are at a premium due to the coronavirus. Further limiting supply will add to the panic,” Mr Giles said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will leave customers exposed at a time when they are most vulnerable.”

The Australian Manufacturing Workers Union national food industry secretary Jason Hefford described Mr Giles comments as “disgraceful”.

“(It’s) an attempt to play on current public fears about the coronavirus at the expense of workers trying to negotiate a fair deal,” he said in a statement.

Workers have been in pay negotiations with SPC’s new owners since August, following Coca-Cola Amatil’s sale of the company in June.

They are hoping for a zero per cent pay rise in the first year and a 1.8 per cent pay rise in the second year, with casuals to keep their existing entitlements and pay rates.

“We’re talking about an hour off on Friday and workers deciding not to do overtime on the Monday,” Mr Hefford said.

“They’re not asking for much, they can understand the need to make a profit, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of workers.”

In his statement, Mr Giles said the company was in the midst of the tomato processing season, which due to drought conditions and resulting high water prices, is already yielding less than desirable outcomes.

“To maintain quality, it is imperative that perishables be processed as and when they are delivered from farm gate to the processing plant,” he said.

He estimated SPC will lose well over the equivalent of one million cans of 425gm diced tomatoes because of the proposed action – a claim Mr Hefford rubbished.

“The tomatoes won’t be taken out of the ground because it’s too wet,” the union leader said.

Panic buying has seen supermarket shelves stripped of essentials, such as toilet paper and canned goods in several states.

Victorian Council of Social Service CEO Emma King urged people to stop stockpiling goods as it disproportionately affects those on low incomes or government payments, including the sick and elderly.

“These people live week to week on little cash and simply don’t have the disposable income to buy a trolley full of toilet paper,” she told AAP.  

Medical professionals and the state government have also said there is no need to stockpile.

