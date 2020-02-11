Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

Clients of gangland lawyer turned informer Nicola Gobbo plotted to kill a drug trafficking co-accused to force a new trial after workshopping ideas with her, it has been revealed.

But the intended victim, Anton Caite, survived because their hired hitman Matthew Johnson, who later murdered underworld killer Carl Williams in prison, went to the wrong address.

Ms Gobbo revealed at a royal commission into her informing on Tuesday that the plot was the idea of her clients Rob Karam and Joe Mannella, and Karam’s co-accused John Higgs.

They were looking for ways to disrupt their drug-trafficking trial and discussed hypotheticals with her over dinners, she said.

Ms Gobbo said she learned about the murder plot after it failed.

“I was told afterwards. They were laughing about it,” she added.

In her final day of evidence by videolink from an undisclosed location, Ms Gobbo was also grilled about the 2003 murder of Shane Chartres-Abbott.

She once claimed to know details about his killing.

In an unsigned statement taken by retired homicide detective Ron Iddles in 2009, Ms Gobbo claimed a man named Mark Perry had confessed to the murder, saying it was “retribution” for a rape.

Chartres-Abbott was due to stand trial in the County Court the day he was killed.

Perry was acquitted of murder in 2014.

But Ms Gobbo claimed on Tuesday she had no recollection of Perry confessing to her, or telling police that he had.

“It’s something you would think would stick in your mind if you had that conversation … and I have no recollection of it,” she said.

But when confronted with text messages she sent later in 2009 after Perry was named publicly as a suspect, she conceded that it looked like she did tell police he had confessed.

“Good to see that VicPol have finally broken the story on Mark Perry, the murderer I told Briars all about,” she said in the text, referring to the internal police task force that investigated the murder.

“How f***ing funny it is to be so instrumental yet treated with, at least, indifference. Circus.”

Ms Gobbo also revealed that she received a message of support from Mr Iddles in December last year.

The voice message was passed to her after her television interview.

“The message I received from him was along the lines of … ‘you’ve been treated appallingly by Victoria Police, stay strong and just don’t give up, don’t give up hope’,” she said.

Commissioner Margaret McMurdo has asked for the recording.

A copy of Ms Gobbo’s professional listing as a barrister was also unearthed on Tuesday in a homicide squad profile on her.

“Nicola completed her articles at large commercial firm deciding upon her admission that ‘a life of crime’ was more her style,” the Meldrums List bio reveals.

“Her lifetime ambition is to be cast in the movie ‘The Smurfs’.”

Some witnesses have given evidence for weeks at a time in the inquiry but Ms Gobbo’s was limited to just four days to cater to her health and childcare needs.