Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nicola Gobbo admits she knew of a plot by one of her clients to kill a co-accused in a drug case. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

By Karen Sweeney

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 18:06:46

Clients of gangland lawyer turned informer Nicola Gobbo plotted to kill a drug trafficking co-accused to force a new trial after workshopping ideas with her, it has been revealed.

But the intended victim, Anton Caite, survived because their hired hitman Matthew Johnson, who later murdered underworld killer Carl Williams in prison, went to the wrong address.

Ms Gobbo revealed at a royal commission into her informing on Tuesday that the plot was the idea of her clients Rob Karam and Joe Mannella, and Karam’s co-accused John Higgs.

They were looking for ways to disrupt their drug-trafficking trial and discussed hypotheticals with her over dinners, she said.

Ms Gobbo said she learned about the murder plot after it failed.

“I was told afterwards. They were laughing about it,” she added.

In her final day of evidence by videolink from an undisclosed location, Ms Gobbo was also grilled about the 2003 murder of Shane Chartres-Abbott.

She once claimed to know details about his killing.

In an unsigned statement taken by retired homicide detective Ron Iddles in 2009, Ms Gobbo claimed a man named Mark Perry had confessed to the murder, saying it was “retribution” for a rape.

Chartres-Abbott was due to stand trial in the County Court the day he was killed.

Perry was acquitted of murder in 2014.

But Ms Gobbo claimed on Tuesday she had no recollection of Perry confessing to her, or telling police that he had.

“It’s something you would think would stick in your mind if you had that conversation … and I have no recollection of it,” she said.

But when confronted with text messages she sent later in 2009 after Perry was named publicly as a suspect, she conceded that it looked like she did tell police he had confessed.

“Good to see that VicPol have finally broken the story on Mark Perry, the murderer I told Briars all about,” she said in the text, referring to the internal police task force that investigated the murder.

“How f***ing funny it is to be so instrumental yet treated with, at least, indifference. Circus.”

Ms Gobbo also revealed that she received a message of support from Mr Iddles in December last year.

The voice message was passed to her after her television interview.

“The message I received from him was along the lines of … ‘you’ve been treated appallingly by Victoria Police, stay strong and just don’t give up, don’t give up hope’,” she said.

Commissioner Margaret McMurdo has asked for the recording.

A copy of Ms Gobbo’s professional listing as a barrister was also unearthed on Tuesday in a homicide squad profile on her.

“Nicola completed her articles at large commercial firm deciding upon her admission that ‘a life of crime’ was more her style,” the Meldrums List bio reveals.

“Her lifetime ambition is to be cast in the movie ‘The Smurfs’.”

Some witnesses have given evidence for weeks at a time in the inquiry but Ms Gobbo’s was limited to just four days to cater to her health and childcare needs.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

crime, law and justice

Gobbo admits knowing of gangland kill plot

Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo admits she knew of a plot by one of her clients to get a new trial by killing his co-accused in a drug case, a royal commission has heard.

disaster and accident

Fire-hit Aust locals rejoice royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit bushfire-ravaged towns on their second trip to Australia, with the PM this week expected to issue an invitation.

crime, law and justice

Lyn Dawson allegedly seen at royal tour

A family friend of Sydney murder-accused Chris Dawson believes she saw his missing wife Lynette alive at a royal tour a year after her disappearance.

virus diseases

Morrison, Albanese warn of virus racism

The prime minister and opposition leader have come together to warn against racism unfairly targeting Chinese-Australians amid the coronavirus outbreak.

news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.