A spider species from Madagascar has been named after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Spider species named after Greta Thunberg

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 07:58:24

A researcher in the German city of Frankfurt has named a newly discovered species of Madagascan spider after teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, his society says.

Arachnologist Peter Jaeger of the Senckenberg Nature Research Society chose the name ‘Thunberga greta’ for a newly discovered species of huntsman spider native to the African island nation of Madagascar, the society said on Sunday.

The Thunberga greta belongs to a wider genus of five huntsman spiders Jaeger has dubbed Thunberga. The four other spiders were previously known to science, but have been reclassified into the genus.

Jaeger said he wanted the choice of name to draw attention to the worldwide loss of biodiversity and to the demands of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future demonstrations, which he himself has attended.

“Her commitment to the fight against climate change and for a better future on our planet is impressive,” Jaeger said.

“The rising temperatures affect all areas of nature – including the endemic diversity and spider fauna of Madagascar,” he added.

His study on Thunberga huntsman spiders has now been published in the scientific journal Zootaxa, the Senckenberg society said.

Jaeger has discovered many new species of spider during the past two decades, with Thunberga greta marking his 400th discovery.

Jaeger has named spiders after celebrities in the past – most notably the South-east Asian huntsman spider species Heteropoda davidbowie, named after the British singer.

