Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Some retailers have reported a massive spike in customer aggression and abuse during the pandemic. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Spike in retail staff abuse amid pandemic

By Rebecca Gredley

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 17:48:34

Retail staff are experiencing up to a 400 per cent increase in abuse from customers prompted by restrictions in place because of coronavirus, a report reveals.

The National Retail Association report released on Tuesday outlines the health and wellbeing struggles facing the sector and calls for retail staff to be classified as frontline essential workers.

NRA chief Dominique Lamb says workers are experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety.

“We’d like to see the government recognise retailers as an essential frontline service and implement a retail resilience program to educate workers on how to cope during the pandemic,” she said.

“Areas that require urgent attention include mental health issues, high smoking rates and exposure to violent crime at work.”

Some retailers have reported up to a 400 per cent increase in aggression and abuse following customer anger at restrictions, while more than 85 per cent have experienced verbal or physical abuse while trying to prevent a crime.

“Many business owners have been forced to employ security guards and crowd controllers to ensure social distancing measures are followed,” Ms Lamb said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

motor racing

Supercars' first Darwin round postponed

Supercars have postponed the Darwin Triple Crown for a week with some teams to enter isolation upon arrival in the Northern Territory until at least Monday.

rugby league

Swap reports unfair to Norman: McGregor

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor says speculation over the NRL future of Corey Norman, who he dropped this week, is unfair.

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

golf

Scott leads Aussies seeking majors glory

Adam Scott headlines a six-strong Australian contingent attempting to deliver the country a first men's major golf championship win in five years.

news

health

COVID-19 claims youngest Aussie victim

Victoria has suffered its worst day with a record 725 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, including that of a man in his 30s.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.