Sport Minister Richard Colbeck has cast doubt on the May 28 return date for rugby league. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sport minister questions NRL season return

By Daniel McCulloch

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 09:20:57

Australia’s sport minister has questioned the NRL planning to restart its competition at the end of May.

Richard Colbeck says he would like all sports to kick seasons off as soon as possible, but cast doubt on the May 28 return date for rugby league.

“I think it’s a bit ambitious to be frank,” Senator Colbeck told ABC radio on Monday.

“If you consider the advice that we are still getting from people like (Chief Medical Officer) Brendan Murphy … they’re the people who I think should be providing advice on these things.”

Professor Murphy has described the NRL return date as premature.

He would like coronavirus data to be watched for at least another four weeks before a decision on resuming the competition is made.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro wants the competition to go on, saying the NRL is the tonic people need to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

