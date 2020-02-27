Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The organisation that assessed grants at the centre of the sports rorts scandal warned then-minister Bridget McKenzie there were risks if she approved cash splashes independently of its advice.

But it says ultimately it was not unusual for a minister to have the final decision-making say on such grants.

Labor has raised questions over the timing of the final round of grant approvals, which appear to have happened after the election was called.

The auditor-general found the controversial $100 million program favoured coalition-targeted seats before last year’s May 18 election.

The grants were paid by Sport Australia, which is overseen by the Australian Sports Commission.

Commission chair John Wylie told a Senate committee on Thursday Sport Australia assessed applications using a thorough, independent and merit-based process.

But the program was very clearly designed to give Senator McKenzie the decision-making and approval role, he said.

“It was … ultimately the minister’s prerogative to make decisions as the minister saw fit,” Mr Wylie said.

He told senators it was not appropriate for Sport Australia to comment on the minister’s decision-making process.

However, acting chief executive Robert Dalton told the hearing Sport Australia was not aware of what assessment process the minister might have gone through.

The organisation twice raised concerns with the minister’s office over email – in December 2018 and March 2019 – about the risks involved in making decisions independently of its advice.

Mr Dalton said the commission was comfortable at the time that those risks were being managed because it had informed the minister’s office of them.

It had not been alarmed at the prospect that the minister had the final sign-off because that had happened before.

“This was not something that was new, that sent alarm bells. We actually had had precedent before on this particular process,” he said.

The auditor-general found it was not evident what legal authority Senator McKenzie had to approve the grants.

The commission sought legal advice after the audit report’s publication and Mr Wylie said on Thursday he was confident Sport Australia had both fulfilled its public responsibilities and acted within the law.

Asked about applicants missing out – including Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby Club denied funding despite its application receiving the top score of 98 out of 100 – Mr Dalton said the commission was incredibly disappointed for them.

The organisation also confirmed it received final advice from the minister’s office about the third round of grants under the program at 8:46am on April 11, soon after the parliament had been prorogued and put into caretaker mode ahead of the election.

Under caretaker conventions, governments are supposed to avoid making “major” financial commitments, although there is some discretion as to what constitutes a major undertaking.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fresh scrutiny over his part in the scandal on Wednesday, after it emerged 136 emails about the scheme were sent between his office and that of Senator McKenzie.

Senator McKenzie also sent a list of grants she intended to approve to Mr Morrison on the day before last year’s federal election was called.

Mr Morrison insists his office had no decision-making role in the scheme and merely passed on “representations” about projects.

Senator McKenzie was forced to quit after she was found to have broken ministerial rules by not declaring potential conflicts of interest relating to gun club memberships.