Sports body warned minister of grants risk

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison is under attack over the tainted sports grants program. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

By Marnie Banger

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 13:40:22

The organisation that assessed grants at the centre of the sports rorts scandal warned then-minister Bridget McKenzie there were risks if she approved cash splashes independently of its advice.

But it says ultimately it was not unusual for a minister to have the final decision-making say on such grants.

Labor has raised questions over the timing of the final round of grant approvals, which appear to have happened after the election was called.

The auditor-general found the controversial $100 million program favoured coalition-targeted seats before last year’s May 18 election.

The grants were paid by Sport Australia, which is overseen by the Australian Sports Commission.

Commission chair John Wylie told a Senate committee on Thursday Sport Australia assessed applications using a thorough, independent and merit-based process.

But the program was very clearly designed to give Senator McKenzie the decision-making and approval role, he said.

“It was … ultimately the minister’s prerogative to make decisions as the minister saw fit,” Mr Wylie said.

He told senators it was not appropriate for Sport Australia to comment on the minister’s decision-making process.

However, acting chief executive Robert Dalton told the hearing Sport Australia was not aware of what assessment process the minister might have gone through.

The organisation twice raised concerns with the minister’s office over email – in December 2018 and March 2019 – about the risks involved in making decisions independently of its advice.

Mr Dalton said the commission was comfortable at the time that those risks were being managed because it had informed the minister’s office of them.

It had not been alarmed at the prospect that the minister had the final sign-off because that had happened before.

“This was not something that was new, that sent alarm bells. We actually had had precedent before on this particular process,” he said.

The auditor-general found it was not evident what legal authority Senator McKenzie had to approve the grants.

The commission sought legal advice after the audit report’s publication and Mr Wylie said on Thursday he was confident Sport Australia had both fulfilled its public responsibilities and acted within the law.

Asked about applicants missing out – including Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby Club denied funding despite its application receiving the top score of 98 out of 100 – Mr Dalton said the commission was incredibly disappointed for them.

The organisation also confirmed it received final advice from the minister’s office about the third round of grants under the program at 8:46am on April 11, soon after the parliament had been prorogued and put into caretaker mode ahead of the election.

Under caretaker conventions, governments are supposed to avoid making “major” financial commitments, although there is some discretion as to what constitutes a major undertaking.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fresh scrutiny over his part in the scandal on Wednesday, after it emerged 136 emails about the scheme were sent between his office and that of Senator McKenzie.

Senator McKenzie also sent a list of grants she intended to approve to Mr Morrison on the day before last year’s federal election was called.

Mr Morrison insists his office had no decision-making role in the scheme and merely passed on “representations” about projects.

Senator McKenzie was forced to quit after she was found to have broken ministerial rules by not declaring potential conflicts of interest relating to gun club memberships.

Latest news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

politics

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The organisation that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it was not unusual that a minister had the final say on which projects won.

politics

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The organisation that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it was not unusual that a minister had the final say on which projects won.

crime, law and justice

Cyber thieves target bushfire grants

Australian Red Cross is distributing more than a million dollars a day in bushfire relief funds but the process is being hindered by fraudulent cyber claims.

crime, law and justice

Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

NSW Police have confirmed they intend to withdraw a domestic violence charge against NRL player Josh Reynolds at his next court appearance.

news

disease

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

world

homicide

Gunman kills five at at Milwaukee brewery

Five people have been killed by a gunman at a brewery complex in the Wisconsin city of Milwaukee.