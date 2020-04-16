Sportsbet blames WFH for ASX betting blue

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sportsbet has blamed work-from-home requirements for its ill-fated foray into betting on the ASX. Image by Racing Photos/AAP PHOTOS

litigation and regulation

Sportsbet blames WFH for ASX betting blue

By Gus McCubbing

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 15:16:54

Sportsbet has blamed its ill-fated foray into stock market betting on the need to have staff to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Melbourne-based betting agency grabbed the attention of ASIC when it began offering bets over the S&P/ASX 200 Index, with concerns that the bets constituted a financial product Sportsbet was not licensed to offer. 

This product was withdrawn by Sportsbet, but ASIC on Thursday announced the company had identified challenges in implementing its control framework in the current environment, with many staff working remotely.

ASIC said firms need to ensure continued compliance with their regulatory obligations during the coronavirus.

It said firms should assess the effectiveness of their business continuity plans and alternative working arrangements so as to comply with all regulatory requirements. 

ASIC also said it was important to maintain robust monitoring and supervision controls to ensure financial services are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

The regulator has observed that control frameworks of some firms that were effective under normal circumstances may not be effective under a broadly home-based environment.

Sportsbet in a statement on Thursday said it acknowledged the concerns raised by ASIC regarding “certain ASX 200 betting markets being offered over a five-day period”.

“While these markets had received separately regulatory approval for betting purposes, we respect the position of the ASIC and immediately withdrew the markets, and will not be offering them in the future,” it said. 

Other firms have turned their attention to economic data amid a dearth of sports activity due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Last week TabCorp published odds on whether interest rates would be reduced at the Reserve Bank’s April board meeting.

The company said one punter had put a $20,000 bet at $3.00 for the rate to be reduced from a record low 0.25 per cent.

The RBA board left the rate unchanged. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

news

emergency planning

No finger pointing from bushfires inquiry

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements says it will deliver practical recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.