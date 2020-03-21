Discover Australian Associated Press

Peter Gutwein says Tasmania will do spot checks to ensure virus quarantine measures are followed. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Spot checks in Tas virus border control

By Ethan James

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 16:57:57

Tasmania’s strict coronavirus border measures will be followed up by spot checks to make sure people who enter the state are self-isolating. 

All “non-essential” travellers arriving from midnight on Friday will be made to stay in quarantine for two weeks, in restrictions labelled the toughest in the country. 

Premier Peter Gutwein said people in quarantine will receive daily texts or calls reminding them of their obligations. 

“We will be doing some spot audits,” he told reporters. 

“We will work with police, biosecurity Tasmania and public health to do what we can to ensure people understand.”

Health and emergency workers, senior government officials and transport staff are considered “essential” travellers and among those exempt from mandatory quarantine. 

“These restrictions, and I make no apologies for them, they will be difficult for some people but we need to ensure that we keep Tasmanians safe,” Mr Gutwein said. 

The move, announced on Thursday, has been backed by state Labor, the Greens and peak business bodies. 

It won’t impact freight services, with state Minister for Transport Michael Ferguson saying an increased demand for goods was being met. 

“As we have reiterated, do not stockpile goods. More will come in quickly to replace anything that has sold out in the supermarkets,” he said. 

Ten virus cases have been recorded in Tasmania, but none through local transmission.

The most recent were two men and a woman who tested positive on Wednesday after travelling overseas. About 800 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state. 

The Cottage School, a small primary school on Hobart’s eastern shore, has decided to shut from Thursday after a drop in student attendance. 

