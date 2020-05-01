Discover Australian Associated Press

Spotify says user data suggests morning routines have changed and every day looks like the weekend. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Spotify gains 6 million subscribers in Q1

By Todd Spangler

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 01:05:44

Listening patterns for Spotify’s streaming platform has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 crisis – with usage initially down in areas affected by lockdown orders – but the company recorded a rebound in active users in Q1.

Spotify lowered full-year revenue outlook on uncertainty introduced by the coronavirus pandemic: it is now expecting 7.65 billion to 8.05 billion euros in sales ($A12.71 billion to $A13.37 billion at current exchange rates), down from 8.08 billion to 8.48 billion euros.

In addition, Spotify said it will slow hiring for the rest of 2020 “until we have better visibility into the economic impact of COVID-19,” and has reduced open headcount by roughly 30 per cent from prior growth expectations.

Even so, Spotify says it’s still hiring and headcount is projected to increase 15 per cent for the year, according to a spokesperson.

At the end of Q1, the company had 5779 full-time employees globally.

For the first quarter of 2020, Spotify netted 6 million new Premium subscribers globally – beating expectations – to stand at 130 million worldwide at the end of the first quarter of 2020, with growth driven by family-plan signups.

Total monthly active users grew 31 per cent to 286 million, in line with forecasts, marking the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth above 30 per cent.

After a “notable decline” in daily active users and consumption in markets hardest hit by COVID-19, over the last few weeks of the quarter listening started to rebound, and in many markets “consumption has meaningfully recovered,” Spotify said in announcing the Q1 results.

“It’s clear from our data that morning routines have changed significantly. Every day now looks like the weekend,” Spotify said.

During the quarter, Spotify usage declined on car, wearable and web platforms – by double digits in some markets – but audience through TV and game consoles grew more than 50 per cent over the same time period.

The company said it is starting to see growth in re-activations following stay-at-home orders being implemented globally.

“While our sincere hope is for some sense of ‘normalcy’ to return to people’s lives as quickly as possible, we do believe our model is uniquely positioned to not just weather this storm, but to come out the other side even stronger,” Spotify said.

In the first quarter, total revenue of $US2.0 billion ($A3.1 billion) grew 22 per cent year-over-year, roughly in line with expectations.

Ad revenue grew 17 per cent in the period but fell short of expectations “as a result of impacts from COVID-19, particularly the last three weeks of the quarter,” Spotify said.

