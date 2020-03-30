Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

One of Sydney FC’s greatest assets threatens to become a headache for the A-League champions if the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt Australian sport.

The Sky Blues have locked in almost all of their squad for at least the next 12 months.

That scenario is in stark contrast to the majority of the league with about half of all contracted players facing unemployment amid the current climate when their deals expire on May 31.

A fortnight ago, Sydney’s stability was viewed as a key plank to the club’s success.

Now, with the league suspended until at least April 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend admits it could create an issue for the club should the postponement extend for months.

“It was a bit of a badge of honour for the club to have such stability going into next season but now it could become a problem for us,” Townsend told AAP.

“In reality, we’ve got to work through it with the players.

“The PFA (Professional Footballers Australia) have come out and made it clear they want to work with us to find the right balance that will ensure the game remains intact. Everyone’s got a role to play over the coming months.”

Perth owner Tony Sage has found himself in hot water with the PFA after standing down Glory players and staff over the weekend.

Sage says he expects other A-League clubs to follow but Townsend says Sydney have avoided any such measures at this stage.

While the club has avoided any layoffs by putting non-essential staff on paid leave until late April, Townsend admits planning for the future is uncertain due to the lack of a time frame around the league’s suspension.

“If we knew that it was a three-month scenario, then we could plan accordingly,” he said.

“If it was a two-month scenario, even better. If it was a four-month scenario, at least we sort of know what we’re dealing with.

“That’s part of the challenge for us in trying to navigate our way through it.”