Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
CEO Danny Townsend (C) fears a locked-in A-League squad might disadvantage Sydney FC amid COVID-19. Image by David Gray/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

By Ed Jackson

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 15:40:52

One of Sydney FC’s greatest assets threatens to become a headache for the A-League champions if the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt Australian sport.

The Sky Blues have locked in almost all of their squad for at least the next 12 months.

That scenario is in stark contrast to the majority of the league with about half of all contracted players facing unemployment amid the current climate when their deals expire on May 31.

A fortnight ago, Sydney’s stability was viewed as a key plank to the club’s success.

Now, with the league suspended until at least April 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend admits it could create an issue for the club should the postponement extend for months.

“It was a bit of a badge of honour for the club to have such stability going into next season but now it could become a problem for us,” Townsend told AAP.

“In reality, we’ve got to work through it with the players.

“The PFA (Professional Footballers Australia) have come out and made it clear they want to work with us to find the right balance that will ensure the game remains intact. Everyone’s got a role to play over the coming months.”

Perth owner Tony Sage has found himself in hot water with the PFA after standing down Glory players and staff over the weekend.

Sage says he expects other A-League clubs to follow but Townsend says Sydney have avoided any such measures at this stage.

While the club has avoided any layoffs by putting non-essential staff on paid leave until late April, Townsend admits planning for the future is uncertain due to the lack of a time frame around the league’s suspension.

“If we knew that it was a three-month scenario, then we could plan accordingly,” he said.

“If it was a two-month scenario, even better. If it was a four-month scenario, at least we sort of know what we’re dealing with.

“That’s part of the challenge for us in trying to navigate our way through it.”

Latest sport

soccer

Stability creates headache for Sydney FC

It's played a large part in their recent A-League success but Sydney FC's stability with their playing squad poses a headache during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

RA brace for significant cuts after losses

In the wake of the Israel Folau saga, Rugby Australia chair Paul McLean says '"significant cuts" will be necessary for the sport to remain financially viable.

Australian rules football

Coaching cutbacks a blow for AFL: Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley disagrees with key AFL figures who have claimed the competition will be better off with reduced club football departments.

sport

Australia's sport assets 'at $5b risk'

Turf managers are appealing for their industry to be deemed essential, fearing $5 billion worth of sports assets are at risk due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Australian rules football

SANFL's Magpies could fall victim to virus

Port Adelaide's chief executive Keith Thomas admits the Port Magpies - South Australia's most successful Australian rules team - may not survive beyond 2020.

news

health

Virus cuts public gatherings to two people

Public gatherings have been limited to two people, as experts warn it's no time to relax restrictions and Canberra prepares to release a wage subsidy program.

sport

rugby union

RA brace for significant cuts after losses

In the wake of the Israel Folau saga, Rugby Australia chair Paul McLean says '"significant cuts" will be necessary for the sport to remain financially viable.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.