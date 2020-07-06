Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's justice department is seeking staff to work on the hotel coronavirus quarantine program. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Staff wanted for Vic hotel quarantine

By Christine McGinn

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 17:08:41

Victoria’s justice department is recruiting staff to work on the hotel COVID-19 quarantine program, after it became a virus breeding ground.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety is looking for casual resident support officers and team leaders to work 80-hour fortnights.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent impacts on workforce availability mean that additional resources are urgently needed to undertake temporary frontline COVID-19 work for the department,” the job ad stated on Sunday.

“We are seeking people with great customer service skills to take on the role of a Resident Support Officer within a number of Melbourne CBD hotels, over the coming weeks and months.”

Successful candidates would have to work six 12-hour shifts over a 24/7 roster fortnight, according to the department’s job advertisement.

The quarantine program was put on hold for a fortnight, with Corrections Victoria taking over its operation from private security companies.

The state government came under fire for the program after it was hit with infection protocol breaches while hosting returned travellers.

Instead of preventing the spread of the virus, the program was found to be central to the rise of the state’s COVID-19 case numbers.

AAP understands that the Qantas Group provided a link to the Victorian Government’s career page to staff that have been stood down.

It is understood grounded flight staff may have applied for the roles.

