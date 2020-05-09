Discover Australian Associated Press

The four square metres rule means most cafes won't be able to open, the chief medical officer says. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Staggered path back to normal for cafes

By Rebecca Gredley

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 16:57:07

Cafes and restaurants will gradually be able to welcome customers as part of the government’s plan to return to pre-coronavirus working conditions.

Under stage one, restaurants and cafes can have up to 10 people as long as they abide by the one person per four square metres rule.

“That will mean many cafes and restaurants won’t be able to open,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said.  

“But many that are doing takeaway may well want to put up enough distant tables to start gently serving 10 people at a time.”

Cafes have only been able to serve takeaway meals and drinks during the coronavirus crisis.

It’s up to states and territories to implement the stages, but the third and final step is expected to occur by July. 

Stage one won’t occur in Victoria until next week at the earliest, with Premier Daniel Andrews flagging announcements on Monday.

From next Monday, outdoor dining at restaurants and cafes in South Australia will be allowed for up to 10 people, but no alcohol service.

From May 16, restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes in Queensland will be able to have 10 patrons.

For outback areas, that’s raised to up to 20 locals.

The 20-patron rule will apply more generally across the state from June 13.

From May 18, Tasmania will allow restaurants and cafes to have up to 10 seated patrons.

The ACT government plans to consult with the hospitality sector before lifting restrictions.

Western Australia and New South Wales are yet to announce when stage one begins for cafes and restaurants.

The Northern Territory is moving forwards quicker with restaurants, cafes and bars to reopen from May 15, with no patron limits, as long as people purchase food.

STAGES FOR REOPENING CAFES AND RESTAURANTS:

STAGE 1

* Restaurants and cafes can seat up to 10 people with four square metres density rule

STAGE 2

* Restaurants and cafes can seat up to 20 people with four square metres density rule – includes seated areas in pubs, clubs and casinos

STAGE 3

* Restaurants and cafes can seat up to 100 people with four square metres density rule

* Pubs, clubs and nightclubs can have up to 100 people seated

* Bar areas and some gaming venues may open.

