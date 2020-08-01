Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines’ wild ride has continued as he took his try-scoring tally to six in his first two NRL matches in Penrith’s 42-12 flogging of Manly.

Stained scored two in 25 action-filled minutes at Lottoland on Saturday night before limping off with a hamstring injury and didn’t return.

Nathan Cleary also put on a masterclass, setting up two tries and scoring one of his own in the second half when he regathered his own grubber.

But Staines was the main attraction.

He became the first man since South Sydney’s Don Manson in 1937 to score six tries in his first two games according to Fox Sports Stats.

Incredibly, his four-pointers have come in just 105 minute – or one every 17 minutes of his first-grade career.

In the time since his four tries on debut last month, the winger has spent two weeks in quarantine after having too many visitors in his home and then visiting Nepean Hospital with lockjaw.

And perhaps the only people more relieved than Manly when he left the field was the Post Office Hotel in his home town of Forbes, who were again offering a free shout to their 40 patrons every time he scored.

But while Penrith shot out of the blocks to a 22-0 lead after 30 minutes, it was an absolute horror show for Manly.

Dylan Walker limped off with a foot injury just 10 minutes into his return from an issue higher up in the same foot, while Curtis Sironen hurt his knee Brad Parker suffered a concussion.

The loss drops them back out of the top eight and with a crucial few weeks ahead before Tom Trbojevic’s planned return in three matches.

Meanwhile, the performance was one of the best of ladder-leaders Penrith’s season, completing at 91 per cent playing expansive football.

Staines opened the scoring when he got the ball down in a tight space on the right edge in the 10th minute, then Cleary gifted him with a perfect lofted ball for his second.

The Penrith halfback was in everything against his likely Queensland State of Origin opposite number.

He kicked a 40-20 before another try before one of his grubbers rebounded into Penrith hands and Viliame Kikau put on an offload for Stephen Crichton to score.

Isaah Yeo, Api Koroisau and Brent Naden also claimed tries in the demolition job.

Cherry-Evans was, meanwhile, clearly Manly’s best.

He put Jake Trbojevic over with an inside ball for their only first-half try and kicked for Jorge Taufua for one in the second.

He also somehow held Kikau up to save one and stopped another when he chased down Naden after running 80 metres from a Lachlan Croker intercept.