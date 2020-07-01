Discover Australian Associated Press

The Star Sydney will be open to the general public and can host up to 5,000 patrons. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

casino and gambling

Star casinos reopening to general public

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 13:02:22

The Star Entertainment Group’s casinos in NSW and Queensland will be reopening to more guests this week as the social distancing requirements ease.

From Wednesday, The Star Sydney will be able to be open to the general public and can host up to 5,000 patrons within its casino area.

The Star said it expects the spatial distancing measures to still constrain visits during peak periods, such as Friday and Saturday nights.

The casino has been gradually reopening since June 1 and since June 19 had been hosting up to 900 invitation-only guests.

The Star said average spend per visit was materially better than in the first half, but overall given the restrictions the performance of the Star Sydney was significantly below normal levels, as management had expected. 

Its upgraded and expanded Sovereign room will reopen on Friday, with a formal opening ceremony planned for August.

The main gaming floor and private rooms at the Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will reopen at midday Friday, with around 2,600 and 2,300 guests permitted at any one time.

At 1230 AEST, Star shares were up 3.9 per cent to $2.95.

