Star Hawk clears big hurdle in AFL return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tom Mitchell made a successful return from injury in the Hawks' intra-club game at Waverley Park. Image by (AAP Image/Sean Garnsworthy)

Australian rules football

Star Hawk clears big hurdle in AFL return

By Jason Phelan

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 20:32:31

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell has taken a major step towards returning from a broken leg in round one of the AFL season, the gun midfielder emerging unscathed from Friday’s intra-club practice match.

The 2018 Brownlow Medal winner missed all of last season after he broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg during a training session in January.

Mitchell, who started in the weaker line-up wearing blue guernseys then swapped to the stronger orange team, played the first three quarters of the practice match at the club’s Waverley headquarters.

The 26-year-old moved well and gathered plenty of possessions in the wet conditions.

“He started in the twos and made his way into the ones so he must have got a few touches,” a smiling Isaac Smith told reporters after the game.

“It’s just good to see him back.

“He’s been moving pretty well since Christmas.

“Who knows when he’ll be back, but he’s out there doing everything, which is good.”

Jonathon Patton, the No.1 pick at the 2011 draft, provided a strong physical presence out of the goal square and kicked three goals.

The former GWS forward hasn’t played since round 15 of the 2018 season after undergoing a third knee reconstruction.

But he looks set to make his club debut when Hawthorn kick off their AFL season against Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Sunday, March 22.

“He was all right, wasn’t he?” Smith said.

“He looked good (for someone) who hasn’t played a game in two years.

“He’s just so big, he’s hard to get an arm around to spoil so you’ve got to go over the top and he’ll draw free kicks.

“Hopefully he can have a good season … I’m sure if he does, we will.”

Smith was also among the better performers on the ground, along with James Worpel, Tom Scully and James Sicily. 

It wasn’t all good news for the Hawks, however, with young tall Jacob Koschitzke leaving the ground cradling his left shoulder after he was taken to ground in a strong tackle.

Jack Gunston and Jaeger O’Meara didn’t play, with Gunston telling the crowd he is hopeful of recovering from ankle surgery in time for round one.

O’Meara said that he was rested and should play next Thursday’s pre-season series match against St Kilda.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Star Hawk clears big hurdle in AFL return

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is closing in on a round one return as he nears the end of his recovery from a broken leg.

rugby league

NRL scrap finals bans for minor offences

The NRL has overhauled the judicial system with a number of key changes for the 2020 season, including fines for minor offences in finals games.

golf

Green chases golf great at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lead the Women's Australian Open golf championship at Royal Adelaide after two rounds.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL star Beams in car accident

Collingwood AFL star Dayne Beams has spent the night in hospital after suffering minor injuries in a car accident in Melbourne.

soccer

Sage might not sell Glory to bitcoin group

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has flown to Europe to meet London Football Exchange founder Jim Aylward, but will the sale of the A-League club go ahead?

news

politics

Travel ban in national interest: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the coronavirus-related travel ban is in the national interest, despite the impact it is having on the economy.

sport

rugby league

NRL scrap finals bans for minor offences

The NRL has overhauled the judicial system with a number of key changes for the 2020 season, including fines for minor offences in finals games.

world

disease

No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

China has reported more than 5000 new coronavirus cases while Japan recorded its first death due to the illness.