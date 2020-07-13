Star, Qld end talks for second casino

The Star Entertainment Group says it has not been able to reach an agreement with the Queensland government on a second Gold Coast casino licence.

The state government announced over the weekend it does not intend to pursue plans for a new integrated resort – including a second casino – on the Gold Coast, with global market conditions clearly impacting investment.

The government said it had also ended negotiations with The Star group for an exclusive long term casino licence on the Gold Coast.

Star currently operates the Star Gold Coast casino in Queensland and had promised to invest $2 billion to expand the project – including redevelopment of the ageing Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre – if it was given exclusivity.