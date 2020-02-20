Star suffers 48% profit drop as VIPs win

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Casino operator Star Entertainment has posted a 48 per cent reduction in half-year net profit. Image by AP PHOTO

earnings

Star suffers 48% profit drop as VIPs win

By Steven Deare

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 10:29:08

Star Entertainment has warned of a coronavirus hit to its bottom line after the casino operator posted a near 50 per cent plunge in half-year net profit thanks to lucky VIPs.

The operator of The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane had its lowest win rate for a half (0.73 per cent) with VIPs since 2008, which left net profit down 48 per cent at $76.5 million for the period to December 31.

Revenue fell 8.0 per cent to $1.05 billion.

Chief executive Matt Bekier gave a simple explanation: “We were unlucky with the VIPs.

“You get a couple of people getting lucky in a short period of time, that swings you round.”

The VIPs are visitors from overseas who can play with half a million dollars a hand.

They make up about 8.0 per cent of Star’s business.

Cautious consumers and the impact of Australia’s bushfires contributed to challenging conditions.

However, Mr Bekier said “in very difficult circumstances, we’ve been able to grow the domestic part of the business substantially”.

The company said also warned the coronavirus outbreak has recently had a substantial impact on the number of visitors to its gaming venues.

There had been signs in recent weeks customers were returning in better numbers, it said.

Shareholders’ dividend remains unchanged at 10.5 cents per share, fully franked.

Latest sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

cricket

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

soccer

Ange's Yokohama smash Sydney FC 4-0

Ange Postecoglou's Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos have thrashed Sydney FC 4-0 in the Sky Blues' first Asian Champions League game of the season.

athletics, track and field

Added funding secures Stawell Gift future

Stawell Gift officials have backed down and accepted increased Victorian government funding, ensuring the future of Australia's oldest professional foot race.

news

air and space accident

Investigators head to Vic plane crash site

Authorities will start an investigation to discern the cause of the fatal two-plane crash that killed four people in Victoria.

sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

world

crime, law and justice

Police say 8 killed in Germany shootings

Several people have been shot dead in the southwest German town of Hanau, with authorities now searching for the perpetrators.