NSW bowler Mitchell Starc backed his state cricket association's strong stance against funding cuts. Image by David Gray/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

By Rob Forsaith

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 12:36:06

Spearhead Mitchell Starc has praised his home state NSW for pushing back in response to Cricket Australia’s cost-cutting drive.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts initially attempted to cut state associations’ funding by 45 per cent, having stood down the vast majority of his own staff for the rest of this financial year.

The states rejected that proposal but the majority have since agreed their grants will be trimmed by 25 per cent.

Cricket NSW and Queensland Cricket are continuing to ask questions of head office, although the latter referenced an “acceptance of the inevitable 25 per cent decrease in grants” while revealing on Monday it would cut almost a third of staff.

Governing bodies in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania have also confirmed job losses, fuelling fears about the effect on community cricket.

Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon and chairman John Knox have told staff they believe a decision on funding should be delayed until there is a better understanding of what this summer looks like.

“In terms of NSW, they’ve been pretty strong in holding their position … they’ve been heavy to push back on the cuts,” Starc told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ve only read a little bit about how NSW are going about it and full credit to the NSW board in trying to; I guess at this stage hanging onto all of their staff and their grassroots (programs) at the moment.

“From the little updates I’ve read from NSW, it’s a big part of their plan to be part of growing the game in the state.

“That’s obviously where we have all come from, as international and elite cricketers … it’s a huge part of the game.”

The Australian Cricketers’ Association had questioned CA’s financial projections, with ACA chairman Greg Dyer arguing there was something “horribly wrong with the current model”.

“In terms of all the cuts, the pay and the rest of it – we all go through the ACA, so they’ve been fantastic,” Starc said.

CA is bullish India will arrive for a Test tour worth $300 million in broadcast revenue, but has other financial concerns amid a stalled economy where global sports sponsorship is projected to fall by approximately $26 billion.

The likely postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup and prospect of empty stands will also affect CA’s revenue.

Starc would have no issue with teammates bypassing the start of Australia’s domestic summer to play in the Indian Premier League, should the T20 money-spinner claim that spot on the calender. 

“They’re pre-existing contracts,” the left-armer said, having opted out of this year’s IPL.

“If they’re cleared to go (by CA) then I don’t see a problem in it … it’ll be an interesting decision.”

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

